‘I do not sell myself’; Matías Almeyda on possible return to Liga MX

Mexico City / 04.03.2022 08:54:19





The guillotine in MX League has been loose in the last days of the Closure 2022 and one of the names that has sounded to replace the dismissed coaches has been Matías Almeyda, DT of San Jose Earthquakeswho denied having a formal offer.

“Anyone who is in the world of soccer can say that the one who is being sold is me, and I do not sell myself. I am far from that. Many people can do it on purpose so they don’t call me, and others who can do it because they want to see me at mexican soccerbecause they know the affection and love that I have for that League, but no one has had contact with me,” he said.

The Bare remembered when the Mexican team technical search prior to the arrival of Gerardo Martinowhen it sounded loudly to take the reins of the Tri and since he left Chivas to the mlsalways sounds to come to Mexican soccer.

“I don’t know if it’s done on purpose for my name to come out for not be called or out there I have many people who love me and who love me again in the mexican soccer. When was the National Team that happened, my name was everywhere”, he added.

Almeyda went to the quakes in 2019 and his last year in Mexico went with Chivaswhom he directed from 2015 to 2018.