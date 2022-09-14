“I do not tolerate this damn thing”: King Carlos III gets angry again for an unusual reason (VIDEO)

Charles III, King of England, passed this Tuesday by North Irelandin another stop as part of his tour of the British territory after the death of Elizabeth III, her mother and the queen she replaces.

In a video that went viral on social networks, the strict royal protocol in which an incident once again marked the supposed “bad mood” of the British monarch.

After his meeting on the outskirts of Belfast with the most important political representatives of Northern Ireland, Charles III was preparing to sign a visitors’ book for the castle of Hillsborough. However, he wrote down the wrong date for his signature and that was the beginning of his anger in front of the cameras.

“Today is September 12,” the king asks the queen consort Camila and a group of aides, one of whom replies that it is actually the 13th. The king’s frustration becomes palpable as soon as he admits that he has He put the date wrong, to which is added Camila’s clarification that there was already “September 12” in another place.

“Oh God, how I hate this”, says the king to Camila, as he hands her the pen. Camila seems to notice that the ink in the pen has overflowed and has stained Carlos III’s fingers.

“I don’t tolerate that damn thing! It always happens the same, on every blessed occasion”, complains the British sovereign and head of state of the Commonwealth of Nations. Then he begins to clean his fingers and an assistant replaces the pen.

Frustrated, Carlos III abruptly decides to leave the room seconded by his assistants while Camila sits down and completes the task of signing the couple through the castle.