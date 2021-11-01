Sports
I do not understand the insults of the Campania region towards Naples, I hope for the salvation of Salernitana
The pandoro was the derby of littleness. Napoli won again horto muzzle. With Morata and two goals conceded, I would have exchanged Napoli for Juventus
Db Mantova 30/05/2009 – Serie B football championship / Mantova-Salernitana / photo Daniele Buffa / Image Sport in the photo: Saalernitana fans
My Salernitana – Napoli 0-1
- It has been happening for 10 games now and even yesterday, as a propitiatory rite before the game, we said to ourselves: and chesta is ‘a game’ and Zielinski.
- For the second time in the league, Napoli wins in horto snout.
- In the first half, I saw a team that I was no longer used to: slow, with few ideas and 0 shots on goal. If there had been Morata in attack, and we had taken a couple of pears, I would have exchanged Napoli for Allegri’s current team.
- To tell the truth, there was a great opportunity, but Zielinski, in order not to score, was about to sprain his ankle and swept into the stands.
- By the way, but the Dazn commentator who likes to misspell names and called him “Zielin-zki” throughout the game? And we want to talk about “Lossano”?
- Without Godimhen injured and Insigne bruised, the team had difficulties in attack: Politano is playing with the “I reach the back and go back” mode, Mertens has more alibis than minutes, Zielin-zki has more minutes than alibis and Lossano has failed to get anyone warned.
- I have seen plows of various brands, but Fabbri had the courage to give Zambo the yellow only in 45 minutes.
- Zambo also risked being sent off at the end when he entered on a Salerno player from behind taking the ball clearly. For a few millimeters, otherwise it would have been a perfect Bakayokata.
- The interview with the grenade full-back Ranieri in the interval is noteworthy. Question: do you have to continue playing like this against this Napoli? Answer: we don’t have to defend ourselves, sooner or later the goal arrives ..
- Ranieri doesn’t know, but he must be a great-grandson of Nostradamus: Lotito’s team started strong in the second half, abandoning their penalty area and pressing hard and “sooner or later the goal arrives”… And indeed it has arrived.
- Given the trend, after 15 minutes worse even than the entire first half, Spalletti Misterlindo ordered the first mandatory substitutions. The Minao a few seconds before: I don’t know who enters, but Zielinski’s “paucity” certainly comes out.
- Minao is not closely related to Ranieri, nor to Nostradamus: Lossano and Mertens left and Ciccio Petagna and “millefinte” Elmas entered.
- A minute later: Elmas extended in the area due to the “inadequacy” he served high for Ciccio. Backward twisting of the crawler and mocking head impact that was printed on the cross member. A couple of rebounds, a lopsided shot from Mario, a couple more deflections until the ball landed right on Zielin-zki’s feet. Left-footed shot and the grandstand was just a distant memory. Like my 10 day long curses.
- The Minao, shouting like a madman, who had called him “littleness” 15 seconds earlier, without any shame: I had said it was’ a game soy.
- Fabbri continued to rack up medals for bravery by not warning any of the grenade mowers.
- In the 70th minute he couldn’t help but wave the yellow card under Kastanos’ nose after a very similar entry to a thresher on Zambo’s ankle.
- Fabbri, 3 meters from the foul, had to consult the Var to understand that an eye examination is necessary as soon as possible and showed the Cypriot red.
- Much more hasty instead shortly after, when without any hesitation he expelled Kulì for a detention on Simy who, in his dreams and in those of Fabbri, would have reached that ball. If he was a cheetah in business.
- On the occasion of the free kick, Di Lorenzo, perhaps also kissed by Ranieri’s predictions, placed himself on the post behind the barrier just where Ribery then kicked. And it saved the result.
- The ending was stressful and excited. Ciccio was the best for how he defended and for how he tried to keep the ball and let the team breathe by now in apnea.
- In the 18th minute of recovery, a clear foul never seen by Fabbri on Ospina on exit and for a moment I saw the ghost of Lazzaro who slipped into Gagliolo’s shirt. Luckily the feet remained with the owner and the shot from a few meters ended in Fisciano.
- At horto muzzle it ended 0-1
- 10 floors of contentment.
- Unlike many, I am unpopular: I really have a hard time understanding how teams and cities in Campania insult each other. On the other hand, I would have liked, having always placed the 6 points, that Lotito’s team would be saved. And maybe our next opponent will sink and disappear like her cousin, that of the Pandoro. That was indeed the derby of “littleness”.
- Go Napoli forever