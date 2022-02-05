“I do the training”. The Spalletti-Zamparini dispute over the president’s protégé

Short





When Spalletti, current Napoli coach, led Venezia in the 1999-2000 season there were many clashes with Zamparini (recently passed away), in particular on the employment of a footballer.

The Courier Veneto in view of the return of the coach from Certaldo to the lagoon, but this time as a Napoli coach.

The newspaper begins by making a clarification, namely that Luciano Spalletti it was Zamparini’s plan B who had long chased Guidolin who then had married off at Bologna. But the point of contention between the two was on using a footballer.

Spalletti-Zamparini dispute

Zamparini aimed straight at the man from Certaldo, entrusting him with the leadership of a Venice that smelled of the East. Here you are Hiroshi Nanami. With a crowd of Japanese journalists who followed him step by step and attended every training session. Broadcasts, reportages, specials, all aspects that did not seem to breach the heart of Spalletti, often deaf to the call of the Rising Sun. That conflicting relationship with Nanami was one of the reasons for the friction with Zamparini, who pushed to see him always on the pitch. And so Spalletti was exonerated for the first time after the 5 points won in the first eight rounds to make room for Giuseppe Materazzi for just three games. Then here he is back in the saddle more aggressive than ever. He suffered terribly from the presidential broadcasts that arrived on time every Monday after the game. «Zamparini is always the same – Spalletti thundered – even if he will have to realize that he has to feel more calm after the matches. He must try to change the attitude of dialogue with journalists on Mondays; he must bite his tongue, avoiding saying things that are difficult to overcome ». And above all, he added, “He has to resign himself because the training is done by the coach.” It was the end of November, but the idyll did not last long. Spalletti was sacked again in February, after a 0-5 at the Olimpico with Roma. Oddo ended the championship and Venezia relegated.