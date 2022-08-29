I don’t blame juries

Heard speaks for the first time after trial against Depp 1:13

(CNN) — Amber Heard gave her first interview since the libel trial that pitted her against her ex-husband, Johnny Depp.



the star of Aquaman spoke with NBC News’ Savannah Guthrie in a preview released Monday.

Both Heard and Depp were found liable for defamation. The jury, however, awarded significantly more damages to the actor.

The summary of the trial of Johnny Depp against Amber Heard in 3 minutes 3:00

Amber Heard told Guthrie that she understood this decision.

“I don’t blame them. In fact, I get it,” he said. “He is a very loved person and people feel that he knows him. He is a fantastic actor.”

Heard also said she doesn’t “care what they think of me or what judgments they want to make about what happened in the privacy of my own home, in my marriage, behind closed doors.”

“I don’t assume the average person should know those things,” he added.

“I don’t take it personally,” he continued. “But even if someone is sure I deserve all this hate and insults, even if they think I’m lying, they still couldn’t look me in the eye and tell me they think social media has been fairly represented. You can’t tell me that you think this has been fair,” he added.

“Johnny Depp’s legal team enveloped the media for days after the verdict with numerous statements and interviews on television. And Depp himself did the same on social media,” a spokesperson for Heard said in a statement to CNN. “Mrs. Heard was simply trying to respond to what they aggressively did last week. She did so by expressing her thoughts and feelings, much of which she was not allowed to do on the stand,” she added.

CNN has contacted Depp’s representatives for comment.

The NBC interview will air on “Today” on Tuesday and Wednesday, as well as “Dateline” on Friday.