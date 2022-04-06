Entertainment

“I don’t care”: Michael Bay’s blunt response to Will Smith’s slap at the 2022 Oscars

Photo of James James11 hours ago
0 1 minute read

TO Michael Bay He is not at all interested in what happened at the 94th edition of the Oscars 2022, where Will Smith slapped Chris Rock after joking about his wife’s hair, Jada Pinkett Smithwho suffers from alopecia.

In interview with Yahoo! Entertainment, While promoting his new film ‘Ambulance’, the filmmaker referred to the event and assured that it is time to pay attention to the issues that really matter.

Source link

Photo of James James11 hours ago
0 1 minute read

Related Articles

“My life changed completely”: Selena Gómez confesses that getting away from the networks saved her life

1 min ago

Have you seen the new poster for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness?

3 mins ago

Walter Mercado: Horoscope for today, Thursday, April 7

12 mins ago

Sandra Bullock returns to the romantic comedy and breaks an old myth

14 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button