“I don’t care”: Michael Bay’s blunt response to Will Smith’s slap at the 2022 Oscars

TO Michael Bay He is not at all interested in what happened at the 94th edition of the Oscars 2022, where Will Smith slapped Chris Rock after joking about his wife’s hair, Jada Pinkett Smithwho suffers from alopecia.

In interview with Yahoo! Entertainment, While promoting his new film ‘Ambulance’, the filmmaker referred to the event and assured that it is time to pay attention to the issues that really matter.

“It’s wrong to begin with,” the filmmaker acknowledged. But it’s the only thing people are talking about and I don’t really care. Hollywood gets very self-absorbed. Babies are dying in Ukraine right now. myself. We should be talking about that. So I don’t really care,” he said.

Bay shared that he previously worked with Smith, on the first two “Bad Boys” installments, from 1995 and 2000, but that he never believed that the famous actor was someone who reacts with violence.

“I’ve worked with him, he’s not that guy. I’ve never seen him lose his cool like that, I thought it was orchestrated for the show because I saw his smile. I’ve been on set when Will jokes with people,” she added. “Listen, he was a slap, not a punch. He’s very good at fighting, he’s trained for it. He’s bad to begin with and then I heard about the yell, he was angry,” he added.

Since the event, Will Smith has apologized to Chris Rock and issued a statement reporting that he had resigned as a member of the hollywood academyin addition to accepting any additional sanction from the board of directors.

Yesterday it became known that his next projects, ‘Bad Boys 4’ and ‘Fast and Loose’, have been put on hold after the controversy.

Michael Bay’s ‘Ambulance’ continues to be shown in theaters.