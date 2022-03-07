”I don’t care where you are or where you were born…”

2022-03-06

The Governor of Queretaro, Mauricio Curilamented the acts of violence that arose yesterday at the Corregidora Stadium and issued a harsh warning to all those ‘fans’ who participated in the brutal fight.

These are the faces of the aggressors of the brutal fight in Mexico

In addition, he updated the information on the number of injuries that were a consequence of the brawl and indicated the actions that will be taken to find those responsible.

Unofficial reports speak of deaths, but the ruler reiterated that so far they have not had information on people who have lost their lives.

kuri confirmed that there was an increase in hospitalized patients from 23 to 26, where they are 24 men and two women; three have already been discharged, while another three are in serious health.