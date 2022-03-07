2022-03-06
The Governor of Queretaro, Mauricio Curilamented the acts of violence that arose yesterday at the Corregidora Stadium and issued a harsh warning to all those ‘fans’ who participated in the brutal fight.
These are the faces of the aggressors of the brutal fight in Mexico
In addition, he updated the information on the number of injuries that were a consequence of the brawl and indicated the actions that will be taken to find those responsible.
Unofficial reports speak of deaths, but the ruler reiterated that so far they have not had information on people who have lost their lives.
kuri confirmed that there was an increase in hospitalized patients from 23 to 26, where they are 24 men and two women; three have already been discharged, while another three are in serious health.
The governor stated that they will move heaven and earth until they find the culprits of this tragedy because it cannot go unpunished.
President of Liga MX does not rule out disaffiliating Querétaro
“We will use all the technology to find each of the participants in these events and we will ensure that they never set foot in a stadium again,” Kuri said at a press conference.
”I want to address you, criminal, I don’t care where you are or where you were born. I’m going to find you, what you did yesterday hurt and offended all families, “added the governor of Querétaro.
He also said that he will meet with Mikel Arriolapresident of Liga MX, and the president of “Gallos Blancos” to explain why there were failures in the private security of the stadium.
Lupita Murguiasecretary of the Government of Querétaro, commented that they will punish the members of their government who have indirectly participated in these acts.