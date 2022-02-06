“I don’t consider myself a hero, the striker is on the pitch to score goals. I’m proud of this team.”

At the end of Inter-Milan Olivier Giroud, MOTM with his brace, spoke to CBS Sports. These are his statements:





It was your first Derby della Madonnina, how do you feel about being the hero for the Rossoneri? “I don’t like to say I’m the hero. Obviously a striker is on the pitch to score, I was also a bit lucky, in the right place at the right time for the first one. On the second, I did something I like to do, and Calabria gave me a nice ball. We returned to the game after a difficult first half, they didn’t finish the game and we showed great team spirit by overturning it. I am proud of this team ”.





On performance in the second half: “We said we had to give everything in the second half, there were no other ways. It’s a six-point game, we knew it and we made it. Now we are in a better position but still behind Inter. We have shown once again that our team has great character ”.





About the atmosphere in the locker room: “We needed a win like that to continue strong. We have to continue to work well, thinking game by game, also hoping that the opponents can trip once or twice (laughs, ed) “.





