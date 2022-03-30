“I don’t earn anything. They feed me, and if I need something, I ask for it”

Pope Francis recalled that “he does not earn anything. Nothing at all! They feed me, and if I need something, I ask for it.”

This is how he told it in the book ¨From the poor to the pope, from the pope to the world¨, and it is that although he does not officially receive any salary, he can make use of the 10 billion dollars from the Vatican.

According to what he told the AFP agency, the highest hierarch of the Catholic Church, confessed that he feels like “a zombie” in the mornings after waking up shortly after 04:00.

“I am an impatient person (…) Sometimes I make decisions in a hurry, with some self-sufficiency,” the 85-year-old Jesuit pope confessed, according to the French version of the book to which AFP had access.

Read more: The Pope on the war in Ukraine: “In the name of God, stop!”

¨We were surprised with his transparency, he even talked about very personal matters¨told the AFP the general secretary of the association, Pierre Durieux.

Among the details that Jorge Mario Bergoglio, the pope’s real name, confessed is that he refuses to wear white pants under the cassock as is tradition. “I’m not an ice cream vendor!”

“It hurts me that men of the Church, priests, bishops, cardinals, drive luxury cars and become negative testimonies,” acknowledged Francis, who often criticizes the excesses of capitalism and inequalities.

About the book

The pontiff responded to 100 questions from inhabitants of 80 countries, where he gave strong illustrated statements in the book “From the poor to the pope, from the pope to the world.”