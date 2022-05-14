2022-05-14

“The objective is to win and qualify, the selection comes from a not very positive process of losing a lot; our message is to win, the only thing we think about is Curaçao on day 3 and all our minds are focused on Curaçao and then on Canada, that is the reality”, said the Argentine in an interview with TVC’s Fútbol a Fondo.

Diego Vázquez has already left his first words as the new coach of Honduras . The coach already knows what he wants and has clear goals in his head.

The appointment of Vázquez Castro as helmsman of the Bicolor was not to the liking of all Catracho fans. Despite this, Diego Martín sent them a strong message.

“Let me send a message of positivism because the National Team belongs to everyone, to all those who support me “thank you” and I also understand those who don’t support me because I don’t even love myself that much. like to pretend that everyone loves me”.

And he added: “Sometimes you don’t even love yourself, you do a lot of things and ask yourself ‘what did I do them for?’, so let’s hope it goes well for us. I can honestly assure you that this coaching staff is going to give everything they have for Honduras to win and qualify for the Gold Cup.”

Honduras starts the League of Nations next June 03, 06 and 13 against Curaçao and Canada. According to Vázquez himself, there is a possibility that he will play some friendly matches in the second half of the year.