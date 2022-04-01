‘I don’t follow Mexican soccer’; DT of Poland, happy without Europeans

Midtime Editorial

They call him the one for a reason Polish Mourinho. Direct and blunt in his answers, the Poland coach Czeslaw Michniewiczgave his first impressions of the World Cup draw who left them in Group C beside Argentina, Saudi Arabia and Mexicoagainst whom they will debut on November 22 without their coach knowing of the mexican soccer.

And it is that Michniewicz publicly recognized that Aztec football and the names of the most important players are unknown. In fact, his only notion is that “there are some in Europe”, but he considered that the group will be very eye-catching due to the different styles of its members.

“The group is very attractive. I have not followed Mexican or Argentine football, but I know that they (Argentines) have many players in Europe in big clubs. I don’t know much about Saudi Arabia today, but there is a lot of time to be well prepared.” , said the Polish coach for the TVP Sport channel.

What makes the coach of the Eagles red and white (yes, as ironic as the nickname sounds) is that has no European rivals in the sectorsince he specifically wanted to avoid paintings like France, Spain and Germanythese last two framed in the same platoon in Qatar 2022.

“I am very happy that we do not play with teams from Europe since we deal with them every day. We will play with teams from different continents, each time it will be a different ball proposal. Perhaps similar in the case of Mexico and Argentina, but both are different from Europe,” he said.

Czeslaw Michniewicz only took over as technical director of Poland in January 2022, after the previous manager, the Portuguese Paul SousaHe resigned to join the flamingo from brazil.

As a firefighter, he Polish Mourinho took them to the World Cup ticket via Repechage against Sweden with a score of 2-0 with goals from their most outstanding men, Robert Lewandowski of Bayern Munich and Piotr Zielinski of Napoliwho is a partner of Chucky Lozano.

Mexico matches in the World Cup: Date and times

Tuesday, November 22

10:00 a.m. Central Mexico

Doha Stadium 974

Saturday November 26

07:00 hours from the center of Mexico

Al Rayyan Education City Stadium

Wednesday, November 30

1:00 p.m. Central Mexico

Doha Stadium 974

