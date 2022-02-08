“I don’t guarantee to make the descent. I will not be the usual Goggia ”- OA Sport

On January 23, the Olympic dream of Sofia Goggia seemed to have broken in the super-G of Cortina d’Ampezzo. A very bad fall that had caused a partial injury to the cruciate ligament of the left knee and a small fracture to the fibula. A thrilling report, however the Bergamo woman did not lose heart. She worked hard from 7.00 am to 9.00 pm every day. Lots of exercises in the gym and physiotherapy to get back on your feet and rekindle the flame of hope. On Sunday she landed in Beijing and today she tasted the Olympic snow for the first time.

However, it is not yet certain that the reigning champion will be able to defend her downhill title on Tuesday 15 Februaryas the blue explained to RaiSport’s microphones: “I do not guarantee anything. Today is the first day on the snow. I did some free play first and then some good giant. The conditions are what they are. I still have some time, but I really have to dose the loads a little bit both on skis and in the gym. And above all I have to give a lot of importance to the biological summary of the knee itself. I can’t really guarantee anything, not even participation in the descent. Now I really live by the hour, every corner is important“

The words of the class of 1992 have leaked so much skepticism: “The conditions are what they are. Confidence with speed is something you build over the years and in the end I hit two beautiful ‘folders’ (textual, ed) in the space of a week. I risked a lot, especially with the latter. My conditions are what they are (he repeats it, ed). We will evaluate from day to day“.

There was certainly no lack of support from millions of fans: “Being here puts you in front of all the possible problems that may be. To ski at our levels it takes physical, a lot of head, even the heart in place. I start from a long way off and I give it my all. I thank all the Italians for the affection they have shown me. Sometimes you go to an Olympics with the weight of a nation on you. I went there without any weight, but with the love and support of my entire nation“.

Then, in closing, the blue was almost moved: “I’m sorry I can’t be the usual competitive Goggia, but these are my conditions and I’ll try to give my best day after day“.

Photo: Lapresse