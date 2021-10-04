“I don’t have a womb and she’s pregnant, but we’re here”

Friends and colleagues who live different personal situations but find themselves united by social commitment. Jennifer Lawrence And Amy Schumer took part in the Rally for Abortion Justice on Saturday, demonstration in favor of right to abortion which was held in several US cities. The theme is central to the United States after that some states later this year have greatly limited the chances of termination of pregnancy. A very heartfelt topic, of course, also in the rest of the world, just remember that the winning film of the last Venice International Film Festival, L’Événement, it’s really about abortion.

“I don’t have a womb and she’s pregnant, but here we are»Wrote Schumer in the caption of the photo posted on Instagram. Image that under the checkered dress also shows, for the first time, the baby bump by Academy Award winner Lawrence.

The 31-year-old Jennifer is in fact expecting her first child with her husband Cooke Maroney. Amy, who had a baby with her husband in May 2019 Chris Fischer, last month she underwent surgery which resolved a painful endometriosis with the removal of the uterus and appendix: “My uterus is out», The forty-year-old had told the following day in a social clip. “The doctor found 30 endometriosis spots. He removed my appendix because endometriosis had attacked it. ‘ Despite everything, Amy still wanted to participate in the event, with a sign that left no room for doubt: “Abortion is essential”.

Although they are experiencing such different chapters in their existence, Jennifer and Amy, who have been close friends for years, have decided to join forces as activists as well. Because “women”, as the sign held by the Oscar winner states, “they can’t be free if they don’t control their own body “.

Loading... Advertisements

READ ALSO

Emily Ratajkowski accuses musician Robin Thicke of harassment

READ ALSO

Britney Spears, who may no longer perform: “There is still a long way to go”

READ ALSO

Pete Doherty got married, photos of the secret wedding with Katia de Vidas