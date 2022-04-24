“I don’t have many years left to leave football, but…”

Although French, Karim Benzema grew up being a fan of one of the most talented South American players in history. Since its inception and also now that he is already a legend in the game, the Real Madrid striker has confirmed that no one has astonished him in the world of football like the eternal Ronaldo Nazário.

In an interview he gave to ESPN FC just a few months ago, Karim said that El Fenómeno was, is and always will be his biggest footballing idol. He has no qualms about accepting that he is his favorite footballer of all time.

“Ronaldo, I said it and I repeat it, he is my role model. The only striker for whom he would agree to be on the bench is him. He made me love football.

Zizou was there too, but in my place Ronaldo was the one who revolutionized the role of striker. For me, he is the most complete striker, a model.

If you want to learn something about being a striker, you have to see R9”said the four-time UEFA Champions League champion, in remarks (2021) collected on the ESPN FC YouTube channel.

Karim Benzema was a boy who barely dreamed of professionalism when Ronaldo was at his peak. He saw him win two Ballons d’Or, he followed him during his epic performance in the 2002 Korea-Japan World Cup, he knew he was one of the best scorers for FC Barcelona and the Real Madrid and that he had to be part of the generation that he admired that, despite the serious injuries he suffered, he was able to score more than 400 official goals.