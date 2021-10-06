I don’t have time for myself anymore, but it’s the best job in the world

Katy Perry became a mom in August for the first time. Motherhood overwhelmed her and inevitably upset her daily life, but she said it is the best job in the world and that women are extraordinary in their reconciling so many things together. He admitted that he also received great help from his partner, actor Orlando Bloom.

Motherhood is a turning point in a woman’s life: it marks changes from a physical and emotional point of view and inevitably upsets her daily life. The rhythm of the days changes, time flows differently and revolves around the needs of that new life that depends entirely on one’s mother. Katy Perry she gave birth to her first child in August and since then her life has changed considerably: she has realized how much being a mother is a real, full-time job, which requires all the energy you have. But the international star has also understood how beautiful all this is and how extraordinary women are in their giving birth to a new life and managing everything that this entails.

The first months as a mother of Katy Perry

After the birth of the baby Daisy Katy Perry took a break from work commitments and devoted herself exclusively to her family. Once returned to American Idol, the program in which he plays the role of judge, has encountered some difficulties. He recounted this moment in his life in an interview on the talk show Live with Kelly and Ryan. She said she felt a sense of overwhelm once she got back to her work commitments: she had to learn to reconcile many more things than before, to include a multitude of new tasks in her routine. But it is incredible how good women are at this: “Give birth, return to work and breastfeed. Women are the most powerful beings on the planet!She said in amazement.

How being a mother changes you

The singer also had to get used to having less time for herself: “I no longer have the extra time I have had all my life. I created a space for my daughter and I’m glad I did. When you become a mother you just focus on that. Not because you don’t love other people, but because you want to be a great mom“. The 36-year-old is linked to the actor Orlando Bloom since 2016 (barring a one-year break in their relationship). Surely the support of an attentive and caring companion is essential especially at the beginning and she said she was lucky: “I have an amazing partner who supports me in everything“. The balance of these first months as a mother is positive for her, in fact she defined it “the best job in the world“.