"I don't know how big the gap is, but I'm not close"

The first day of practice of the Qatar Grand Prix was not particularly brilliant for Lewis Hamilton, who set the fourth fastest time in both free practice sessions at Losail, a completely new track for Formula 1.

The Mercedes driver seems to have struggled more than box-mate Valtteri Bottas to take measurements at the circuit near Doha, closing with a gap of over four tenths, but above all behind his rival in the title race Max Verstappen, who among the motorized Honda seems to have found an excellent ally in Pierre Gasly, second in both FP1 and FP2.

When asked if he feels ready for qualifying, the seven-time world champion said: “I don’t even know how big the gap is, but I’m behind and I’m definitely not close.”

The British driver has yet to understand if the problem is more due to his driving style to be fixed or to the car, which on this first day also suffered some damage to the front wing.

“As for the driving, the situation is ok. But they are all high-speed corners, so it’s physically tough. But I like the track, I don’t see any real problems. It’s true that we had some small damage. , I think only due to the curbs. But nothing too serious, or at least I hope “.

Lewis then avoided entering into any kind of controversy regarding the outcome of the overhaul requested by Mercedes for his wheel to wheel with Verstappen at turn 4 at Interlagos, with the FIA ​​having decided not to take any measures against the rival of the Red Bull.

“I don’t have any thoughts about it, because I wasn’t involved, so I focused on my weekend.”

But he has no doubts about one thing: he is impatient to continue this duel, because he answered with a firm “Yes” on the questions about it. What he has to figure out is whether the package he and Mercedes will have this weekend will be enough to do it.

“I have no idea. At the moment, as I said, I’m a bit slow, so we’ll have to figure that out tonight,” he concluded.

