“I don’t know how the hell they speak so badly about Celso, Bryan or Navas”

2022-03-25

Are microcycles the key to Costa Rica’s great performance? “Yes, because there have been many young people who have worked with them, who have taken an interesting post, who were there at a certain moment, and we replaced them, the micro cycles have been vital, it has been a great job, hard work, a lot of professionalism, the the truth is that yes”, he explained about the 10 of 12 points that Costa Rica has obtained in its last four games.

At his press conference, Suarez he also put his hands into the fire for his most experienced men like Celso Borges, Bryan Ruiz and Keylor Navas who during this process Qatar 2022 They have received strong criticism for their summons.

The Colombian Coach Luis Fernando Suarez has been excited after Costa Rica has gotten into fourth place, quota of playoff after a important 1-0 win over Canada who cut a streak of 12 games without losing.

What did you think of the level of Anthony Contreras? “They fall in love, I remember a play in the league, I was defending, he went out with her, running, he was so tired he lost the ball, when the ball came out I gave it my all, that kind of people is what the country needs, that’s what it does anthonyI would not like to have a striker like him as a rival, he always harasses, he is a player who has many conditions, he has to believe it, they have an opportunity, they answer yes or no “

This win against Canada “It shows the character that the Costa Rican players have, the desire, the desire they have to represent, for me it is the best team in Concacafwe put everything, we had two or three players who gave so much that they couldn’t, for me they represent the best team in Concacaf”.

He also praised the support received by the Sele at the National Stadium“everything was very nice, I thank Fedefútbol for the idea, things were generated that had an impact, the reception was very nice, I had not been touched by something like this, perhaps with Ecuador in the World Cup, but we had already won something, not here, there was still no positive result”.

Celso Borges came from an injury and ended up shining, what did you think of his level? “I don’t know how the hell they speak so badly about them, wanting to be kicked out, Bryan Ruiz scores goals, Celso Borges too, and Keylor saves us, and everyone says kick them out, for God’s sake!”

How to play against El Salvador and not fall into conformity? “I think that the most important thing, or the message that is given is that we are going to face the best El Salvador, we have to give an important message, the distracting messages can be many, if one starts with that thinking that it will make it easier , we are going to enter losing”