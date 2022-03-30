“I don’t know if Conte will be able …”. The anguish over the government crisis

While small glimmers of optimism arrive on the front of the conflict between Ukraine and Russia, in Italy we are witnessing a verbal escalation that is causing serious fibrillations within the majority. The tension on the hypothesis of an increase in military spending to 2% of GDP has now reached very high levels, with the 5 Star Movement who strongly opposed the government’s line. Yesterday afternoon a face to face was held between Mario Draghi and Giuseppe Conte; then the premier went up to Colle.

The result? The knots do not unravel and there is a risk of a crisis if mediation is not reached in the next few days. Not surprisingly from Palazzo Chigi it is made to filter that the commitments undertaken cannot be questioned, especially in such a delicate moment. “ If this were to happen, the pact that holds the majority in place would be broken “, is the warning launched. Translated: if all parties do not align, the crisis could be a simple natural consequence.

The suspicion on Conte

Conte, also strengthened by his confirmation as leader of the M5S, does not intend to take steps backwards: he wants to exploit the political space that has been created and win the battle. But he will see how far he wants to go. If he were to ask himself the trust on the Ukraine decree it will be difficult to force one’s hand: at that point the former prime minister would be cornered, called to compact his group in order to avoid escapes that could destabilize the balance of the majority.

Certainly the question is thorny: Prime Minister Mario Draghi absolutely wants to move forward, but his position is thrown against the harsh opposition of the grillini. What are Conte’s real moves? Is it just political tactic? As reported by the Corriere della Seraa minister does not hide the anguish about possible drastic scenarios: “ I don’t know if Conte will be able to put the toothpaste back in the tube “.

Early elections?

Consequently, clouds of mysteries, doubts and suspicions about Conte’s strategies return to hover: is this a passing moment in the electoral campaign or does he really want to put a spanner in the works for the government? There is no shortage of harder interpretations: there are those who fear that the leader of the 5 Star Movement has now decided to follow the path of early electionsthus leading the country to the polls before 2023.

The definitive tear could happen not immediately, but for example in the month of June: creating shocks at this moment, with the war on the doorstep of Europe, would be completely incomprehensible for the citizens. Instead the hard punch in the summer, it is the reasoning, would be more digestible. We are obviously in the field of political hypotheses. But, as written by Stefano Iannaccone on ilGiornale.ita rumor begins to circulate among the M5S elected officials: “ The goal is to take us out of the government to do a year of opposition and try to present ourselves to the vote with a new image “.

Worries

The tensions between Draghi and Conte also affect the other majority parties, which fear repercussions on the life of the executive. Antonio Tajani, national coordinator of Come on Italypointed out that “ it would be completely irresponsible “to bring down the government while Italy is still facing Covid-19 and the consequences of the Ukraine-Russia conflicts. Beyond the debate within each party, emphasizes the Minister of Regional Affairs Mariastella Gelmini“ this is the time of responsibility, loyalty and seriousness “.