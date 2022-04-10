“I don’t know if I will be able to get to the city or be on the field of play”

This Friday, coach Alexandre Guimaraes sent a heartfelt message to the fans of América de Cali, who are still eagerly awaiting his return to the city to take charge of the scarlet team.

The Brazilian coach, a nationalized Costa Rican, has not been able to arrive in the capital of Valle del Cauca after he was trapped at the Juan Santamaría International Airport, Costa Rica, which had to close due to the plane crash yesterday, Thursday.

“We have almost arrived in Cali with great enthusiasm and desire to do things well and of course already having feedback from my colleagues from the coaching staff who have been there since yesterday for their first training session, where they have seen a tremendous commitment from the players with the in order to obtain the necessary points to be able to place ourselves in the final octagonal”, expressed coach Guimaraes.

Regarding his return to the capital of Valle, he indicated: “For this second incursion into América de Cali, the sensations are the best because we return to a place where we know the players well, the fans, the sports management, the city, so this makes us feel very optimists”.

In addition, he did not confirm if he will be able to be in charge of America this Sunday against Nacional, due to the problems he has suffered to leave Costa Rica: “I don’t know if I will be able to be in the city or in the countryside, but of course that everything that has been since yesterday, the coordination with Juliano Fontana for the planning of this match, is very clear about what we intend”.

From America they indicated that the arrival of coach Alexandre Guimaraes is expected for tomorrow, Saturday, April 9, but that he will arrive directly in the city of Medellín.

Finally, they are waiting for the Brazilian coach to be authorized to direct from the scarlet bench in the classic against Atlético Nacional, at the Atanasio Girardot stadium.