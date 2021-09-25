“I don’t know if I’d like to go back”

Nicolas Cage Instinctively he knew how to play Robb, the gloomy forage with truffles of the “pig” center. The independent film explores Rob’s relationship with his pet pig and his troubled relationship with his former celebrity chef persona. Cage, a major action star of the late 90s and early 90s, is connected to Rob’s complex feelings about fame and his desire to live off the net.

“I feel like I’ve walked into my desert and left the little town that is Hollywood,” says Cage. “I don’t know exactly why Rob left his star. It’s not fully explained and I love it in the movie. But for me, I don’t know if I want to go back. I don’t know if I want to go make another Disney movie. It will be terrifying. “There is a completely different climate. There is a lot of fear ”.

Cage is not the box office attraction it was when it surpassed comic books like 2007’s “Ghost Rider” and Jerry Bruckheimer’s bombs like 1996’s “The Rock” and 1997’s “Con Air”. Kill Chain, anyone?), Some of which are criminally invisible, as in the case of his tender role in David Gordon Green’s “Joe”. But Cage says that even when he went high, he sometimes worried about the trade restrictions that were placed on his performance.

“When I was making Jerry Bruckheimer films one after another, it was a very stressful game. There were a lot of funny moments, but at the same time there was also a ”we wrote that sentence. He must have said it like this, ”recalls Cage. “They would put a camera on you, film you and say, ‘Now tell’ the line of your snowboard wheels. ‘ but I’d also like to try that way. ‘”In indie films, you have more freedom to experiment and be flexible. There is less pressure and there is more oxygen in the room. “

“Pig” was an opportunity for Cage to remind viewers that he is capable of working stealthily after stretching the heights of opera in films like “Mandy” and “Prisoners of the Ghostland”, the latest of which made him represent how it would be To make the testicle explode.

“I wanted to remind myself and remind some people, perhaps in the audience or in the media, that I could also put myself in a calmer, more measured performance style,” says Cage. “I went on this almost significant tear to break the figure with the performance of the film and what was considered a good performance being natural, realistic or minimalist”.

For a film like Prisoners of Ghostland, Cage says he adapts every rhythm of his performance and applies an acting style he calls “Western Kabuki theater,” a film that draws on passionate pronunciation, German expressionism and unbridled intensity to create a style of his own. Meme, dozens of them, was devoted to the results of the chewing scenes. It has also inspired a loyal following, with expert none other than Ethan Hawke complimenting the cage as “the only actor since Marlon Brando who has done anything new in the art of acting.”

“It created a culture of what I call ‘caged rage,’” says Cage. I’m glad it was communicated. I’m glad there was an identity document that I shared with other interested cinema people ”.

With “Pig”, he chose to do something different.

“I just wanted to show up on set, walk into a room and film any life experience, whatever my memories were, whatever my bad dreams were last night, and just tell the story,” says Cage. “I wanted to go back to more haiku, for lack of a better word, style of execution. And when I say I mean it literally. A haiku is five syllables, seven syllables, five syllables, and it really is the quiet spaces that you guys have been led to think it was inspired by. ” Words and clips. This is what this film is like. “

“Pig” is not just a personal study. The film also examines the strong bonds that can develop between humans and animals. In Rob’s case, the truffle hunter pig is his best friend and the only source of unconditional love. For Cage, there is a similar relationship with his cat, Merlin.

“I’ve always been close to my animals,” says Cage. “I think a lot of people in the public eye probably feel it too. There is a truth there. Sometimes when you meet someone who knows you from a movie but doesn’t know you like you do, they somehow want to weaken you or I see you as a competitor. You don’t understand this with animals, so relationships between animals become the closest to family. They become the ones who have nothing to hide and just want to share this moment with you. “

“Pig” opens on July 16 and reviewers praise it As a return to the Cages, but don’t expect the actor to give up on his overseas projects. Cage will soon appear in “The Unbearable Weight of Talent,” He plays a fictional version of himself, an elderly star recruited to help the CIA.

“I’ll never see that movie,” says Cage. “I was told it was a good movie. I was told that people love it and enjoy the ride, but I did it for the public. It’s too much for me to go to the premiere and sit there with everyone. Psychologically, it’s so weird and battered for me. “