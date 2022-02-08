“I don’t know if I’ll go downhill”

“I can’t guarantee anything. I don’t know if I’ll race downhill”. Sofia Goggia cannot guarantee participation in the downhill race of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. The competition is scheduled for Tuesday 15 February. The blue is trying to recover from the knee injury reported on 23 January. “They have been difficult weeks, being here is already a great success but I do not guarantee anything. The conditions are what they are, I still have some time, but I can not guarantee you anything, not even participation in the descent, we will evaluate day after day” , Goggia tells Rai.

“I’ll give it my all, I thank all the Italians for the affection of these days, sometimes you feel the tension on you but also the affection. I’m sorry I can’t be the usual competitive Goggia, but these are my conditions, I’ll give some my best, “he adds.

“To ski at our levels you need physical, you need a good head and heart. And I start from a long way away – says the Olympic champion of Pyeongchang 2018-. The conditions are what they are, above all the confidence with speed. you build it over the years, I took two beautiful ‘folders’ in the space of two weeks, I risked a lot. Being here puts you in front of all the various and possible problems, but also of the things that are going well, we’ll see “.