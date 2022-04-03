“I don’t know if then it will be time to ask for alms”, Carlos Antonio Vélez spoke of Petro as president

In an interview with Vicky Dávila, the sports journalist Carlos Antonio Vélez talked, among other topics, about the political panorama that Colombia is experiencing a few months before the presidential elections and his position regarding a possible election of Gustavo Petro as president.

Vélez has always been interested in politics and is interested in being aware of everything that happens in this matter, despite the fact that his passion is sports journalism.

In this sense, when asked by Vicky about what is happening in the country in political matters, she stated that she sees Colombia as very ‘polarized’ and that the old strategies of deception and lies are being used to confuse people and guide them through the error.

“The only thing that worries me about all this is that we are raising a breed that is getting used to being given things for free. Politickers take advantage of that to offer things. But now they promise them markets, subsidies, that they are going to take away from those who have to give to others and all that pile of things that really have a background of deception,” said Vélez.

In this sense, he added that the important thing is then to educate people not to give them everything, but to make the effort and work. “I am surprised to see vigorous, strong guys and women who could perfectly work and prefer to beg on the street corners,” she added.

“In my time in Manizales they would build a bridge without a river, I thought that had already happened, they promise markets, subsidies, take from those who have to give to others who have a background of deception that miseducates people and they come back subsidized, we all have to make an effort and work”, he expanded.

Regarding the electoral contest, he assured that at the moment he does not have a chosen candidate and that he is seeing the proposals of the candidates but he affirmed that he definitely does not agree with or “like” the candidate of the left; Gustav Petro.

“I don’t like it because I don’t agree with his ideas, it doesn’t seem to me that it goes with my way of thinking, and I have to do an analysis for the others to vote consciously,” explained Vélez.

He also stated that he decided to give up his attendance at the Champions League final, to which he goes “holy” every year, just to be in Colombia at that time and be able to exercise his vote as a citizen of this country and then not complain because others choose for him.

The renowned journalist received recognition for 50 years of experience. – Photo: File Supplied

However, when asked by Vicky about Gustavo Petro leading the polls and the possibility of him being elected as president of Colombia, Vélez stated that he would see Colombia “as Venezuela” or as it is on its way to being Chile.

“I imagine it like Venezuela, like what Chile is going to be in four months, like what has happened in Nicaragua and Cuba. In any case, I am hopeful that the country chooses well. I know that many things that are very bad need to be improved. But, because some things are going very badly, we cannot turn bad what is going moderately well, ”she said.

In addition, making a parallel with Colombian professional football, he stated that “remember that last season” Millionaires was the leader throughout the last tournament and it was Cali that was champion.

Likewise, he stated that he would not leave Colombia if Petro remained president. “Why am I going to go? Does he own all things or what? If he becomes president, does he keep everything of one? I don’t know if then it will be time to beg, but in the meantime the country has to move on, we have to keep working, fighting, and I will continue to give my opinion as they allow me, as a citizen, as a man who pays taxes, and I will continue talking about football and I will continue saying all the things to which I am entitled”, he concluded.