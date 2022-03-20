“I don’t know when or where I’m going to retire”

The Galaxy striker reiterated that he has a current contract with the Galaxy, the team with which he wants to win the MLS title

UNITED STATES — The forward of LA Galaxy, Javier Hernandez, clarified that he only joked when he was questioned on social networks about an alleged price to return to Chivaswhich he priced in ‘Bits’, a digital currency used on the Twitch platform.

“What if I return to Chivas, I was kidding. I think I asked for a million or five million ‘Bits’; nothing else was to do it to the mother … “she expressed in a video posted on her networks.

“I’m serious,” he said. Javier Hernandez highlighting what Chivas means for his career and how grateful he is to the institution, however, he rules out a return to the Flock in the short term. It should be clarified that his contract with LA Galaxy ends in December 2022.

“You know what Chivas means to me and I am happy with life with the biggest institution in MLS, which is LA Galaxy and, as I have always said in any interview, I don’t know how or when I am going to retire yet. As soon as I know it, I could say it as a club.”

Javier Hernández, during the Galaxy game against Orlando. Getty Images

I have a current contract with LA Galaxy; I am happy and eternally grateful to that institution and I want to do my best and do my best to be champions. That’s the only thing on my mind right now. The gratitude I have for Chivas, a club that made me a player and gave me the opportunity to go to Europe, is beyond words,” he added.

So far this season, Javier hernandez He has played four duels with the LA Galaxy, all as a starter, and has scored two goals. In the collective heading, LA Galaxy Macha registers a couple of wins and ties, which place them in seventh place in the Western Conference, four units behind the leader, Real Salt Lake.