“I don’t know where to marry, help me”

Britney Spears is getting married for real. After judges ruled that her father will no longer be her guardian, the singer flew on vacation to French Polynesia with her boyfriend, Iranian-born personal trainer Sam Asghari. And here he, who had already given her the ring, asked her hand again. They both announced it in a video posted on Instagram, where Britney asks fans: “Where can I get married?”.

“Hey guys, we have a difficult situation, a big problem right now,” says Britney Spears in the video, “I have no idea where I want to get married. We don’t know if we want to get married in Italy or Greece, Australia or New York City.” .

Sam Asghari advises her to ask fans for advice. “I think it’s a great idea,” Britney replies in the video. Hence the appeal: which location will you choose?

