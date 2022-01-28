“I don’t know why it came to me”, the phrase that displaces the faithful – Libero Quotidiano





In the summer of 2021, the whole world looked forward to the hospitalization of Pope francesco, urgently operated on Gemelli al colon for an intestinal obstruction. The fear of many is that the Pontiff, 85 anni, was struggling with a bowel cancer. Six months later, the Holy Father presented himself to St. Peter’s limping conspicuously. For days Bergoglio has had difficulty walking, a fact testified by those present and by the cameras constantly aimed at the Vatican City.





As was his custom, Francis thus decided to tackle the problem directly with the faithful. As it relates the messenger, yesterday at the Wednesday audience, at the end of the catechesis, the Pontiff “addressed the faithful who were waiting for him to descend a few steps to approach the barriers and greet them, explaining that for some time he has had problems with his knees”. Consequently, the Pope greeted them, but only from a distance. “Today I will not be able to go among you, I have a problem in my right leg, the bond is inflaming (he meant inflammation of the ligament, ed) to the knee “. Then the joke, which surprised and amused all those present:” It’s a passing thing, they say that this only comes to the old, I don’t know why it came to me. “And down a collective laugh.



