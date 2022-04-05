“I don’t like being kept”, affirms Gabriela Pazmiño from Bucaram who returns to Ecuadorian television | Television | Entertainment

Gabriela Pazmino from Bucaram is back in the local panta chica. She recharged, full of energy and with a touch of joy that the public that has followed her missed. Thirty-two years are not in vain on Ecuadorian television, a platform that opened the doors for her when she was just 17 years old and to which she returns at her 46th, as part of the program morning newsfrom RTS.

The production kept the suspense in the air until Pazmiño revealed his joy at entering the morning space on his Instagram account. The news was confirmed when he appeared on the scene, wearing a purple maxi dress and blonde hair, in the middle of Maria del Rosario Gutierrez and Emiliana Valdez, his two new companions. For this welcome they also joined Isaac Delgado, Jose Luis Arevalo and Roselena Vasconez.

“We felt that we wanted to have much more on screen and Gabriela came to give us that addition that we wanted and we were also looking for to be able to say that we are complete,” he says. Mariuxi Padilla, National Director of News and Production of RTS.

According to Padilla, at the beginning of November the rapprochement with Pazmiño took place after an analysis of his programming, evaluations that are carried out periodically. “The energy, the spontaneity, she is like a hurricane and that is what we needed in the mornings, we have that with Gabriela who comes to join the team because each one has her personality,” adds Padilla.

After a two-year break in which he focused on family life, Pazmiño talks with this newspaper about the joy of his return and his personal and professional projects. “Today I really felt at home, and the openness that Mariuxi has given me, in every sense, as a representative of the channel, has been very important. I understood that if the channel called me it is because it knows that I have a connection with people, I mean. And that the trajectory and the time worked also have an important weight. But I also have a responsibility, as a professional, to know that I don’t come as the goose that lays the golden egg knowing everything, to know that I come to learn and contribute. I am a versatile cheerleader”, affirms Pazmiño.

He was in a morning show in Panama and now he joins RTSHow was your life in Panama? Are they fully installed in Ecuador?

I’m not going to be in Panama anymore, we’ve been here in the country for about nine months now, we’re back to stay. I obviously spoke with the directors of the channel, with Nex, the channel in Panama, I thanked them totally, very embarrassed they told me that they had a program for me but I told them that I had to go back to my house, to my country. What I did leave was my business in Panama, which I am always going to see once or twice a month or every two months.

I came out of television well and came back here and was on television again, when I received this proposal, I did not expect it, I came back to work yes because I have been a woman who has worked all her life but as a joke she told me husband that I don’t like to be supported if I don’t contribute to the home, and it is an important way for me to educate my children by example and for them to see their father and mother working.

I received the proposal but I am truly sorry that they are those yearnings of the heart that only God knows, because I never told anyone, not even my family, I told them that I wanted to return to television in my country. I felt that these two and a half years that I was not on screen were very necessary, basic, important, so that I could make that decision to return. As I said at the time, when I left it was for them and now that I’m back it’s also for them because a little more and they throw me out of the house (laughs).

You revealed on the show that the first time you worked on television, it was your mother who signed your contract and now, as an adult, you do it to return to the same channel you started out with…

When I received the proposal from Mariuxi (Padilla) I told him: are you sure you want to work with me? and she told me: yes, with you. I’m really going to be honest, I said it because of everything that happened, let me explain. That a channel with such a long history, the first channel in Ecuador trust me again, after so many years, because almost 32 years have passed, if it moved me, really, I had to tell you that it took me by surprise. It was a decision made as a family, just like when I left television, I sat down with my children and my husband and we told them: Mommy has received this proposal, what do you think? The only one who was there half joking (complaining) was Charlotte because she is smaller but the older ones encouraged me, they encouraged me to do it because you know how much I shout in the house to get up! They get rid of me a little . It was that decision in which I take hold of what God allows for me but as long as my family also agrees to do it.

They know that this is my passion and that I like it a lot, I feel much more mature, I feel much more secure in many aspects of my life, obviously family, spiritual, emotional, so I think I come with new courage and I think I have come to add to a family that was already composed, made, armed but perhaps this link that arrives is to unify much more what is interpenetrated.

I come to a television house that opens its doors to me but the important thing is to know that I am coming to a family magazine with valuable content, I mean, that what the housewife wants to see has not been lost. Because it’s true, the housewife wants to see a bit of entertainment, a bit of show business, she wants to see the gossip, but what else are we giving the housewife to connect with us and the heart. There is the content that housewives want to hear.

When I analyzed this proposal and saw the programme, because I really had to analyze it, I said to myself: I think it’s important that it be there, it’s going to help me, it’s going to help me and I think I’m going to be able to contribute something to which I he.

Gabriela Pazmiño from Bucaram (center) together with her companions Roselena Vásconez (l), Beto Saldarriaga, Isaac Delgado, Emiliana Valdez, José Luis Arévalo and María del Rosario Gutiérrez. Photo courtesy RTS.

Joins a program that is in competition with In contact, your previous workspace…

Yes, I believe that a driver does not make you a program, I have it super clear. A driver manages a rhythm, it’s true, but a program is made by the content, the direction, the production, obviously the drivers, but a single driver does not do it, I mean. I have come to join this family, not to change it, not for them to be what I want to be, because this family is already established and although it is true there is competition and competition allows us to always grow, always improve.

However, I consider that there is a very large gap in how In Contact, From House to House is being handled and how News in the morning is being handled, yes we compete on schedule, yes there is competition, but each one has their own, respecting their concepts And apart from the fact that the niche is for everyone, who wants to see entertainment, who wants to see health, who wants to see friendship, who wants to see relaxation and bochinche already knows where to go.

With your new work schedules, how does the family dynamic change?

Total. On my cell phone I have several messages from my children, from the girl who works in my house. If there is a change and I have told them, they know me and know that if I don’t answer them quickly it is because I can’t. They know what it meant to me to go back to work. I can be honest with you, when Gabriela Pazmiño returns to television, not only do I come, my family comes with me, if I go out, she goes out with me, if I go in, she comes in with me. I told them: she is going to do us good, at the family level too, for all of us. First, an extra salary comes in handy, it opens many doors for me at the brand level, it opens up the opportunity for me to connect again with the housewife who was only seeing me on the networks.

The dynamics at home is complicated, but here comes the issue of talking, establishing oneself and knowing that my time on the channel is important, but my time at home is paramount, always.

In addition to time on television and with the family, he maintains his ventures, what will happen to them?

GP Burguer, which used to be La Sazón de la Gaby, has taken a huge turn in my life as an entrepreneur. What does television give you? Television gives you an image, credibility with people, makes you famous, makes you known, many times you are not loved, other times yes, but there is a public exposure and I understood that you cannot live from television all your life, we can live off what has left our mark on television. So I said: I’m going to start this business, which is going well for me, and we decided as a family to leave my father-in-law’s house and we’re going to open a restaurant, like I have in Panama, and give my clients more attention.

I’m about to move house, and start with the restructuring. I am going to continue working with my wheelbarrow until the whole restaurant is done and obviously, I am going to put my wheelbarrows to work in other provinces as well. That is my vision. And going back to television until that is good.

“Today was the premiere, there was a lot of expectation. Now comes the hard work, to maintain ourselves, to improve it in every way”, Gabriela Pazmiño de Bucaram, television presenter.

How have you prepared for the avalanche of comments for and against that come with your return to the screen?

It’s been here for a few weeks. I believe that God has strengthened me to know that nothing can bring you down from what comes from the outside with negative things. And I am, vulgarly I tell you: made rubber, cured of fear, because although it is true there are moments of our lives in which we are very susceptible, comments come to you that can hurt you, even more so when they touch your family, but God strengthens you.

I understood that what the networks say is not me, nor is it what they say, but rather what God allows me to always be, which is my truth, because I know that and my family knows it. So I don’t focus on that. While it is true that many people can dislike me, it is normal, it is part of. But I also understand and focus on the fact that my thermometer is on the street. That is my thermometer, my thermometer is the business that I have, where people come from all over the country, to take a picture, to eat, to hug me, my thermometer is what they write to me internally, not what people say in Actually, many times I have come to think that they are hired trolls, that they are not real people. I see my thermometer in the street, when I returned to the country, I cannot deny that I thought they were going to throw eggs at me, but it was the opposite.

Your home screen

It was in program cloudlight in which Pazmiño made his television debut. His participation in this space was given at the request of producer Eduardo Holmes, who knew his mother. “The Nubeluz casting was born from my mother, she worked here at RTS, my mom was a channel 4 model, at the time of Eduardo Holmes, she passed out the packaging and posed. When we made the video for Reinaldo Egas, it was the official launch and the Blum twins were there, María Fernanda, my sister; Nuria and suddenly Eduardo tells my mom that they were doing a casting. She almost wanted to kick us out. It was like a kind of reality show without television”; remember her.

Before appearing on screen, Pazmiño, along with the rest of the cast, trained for three months in diction, singing and dancing. This time served for all of them to animate the space for two and a half years. After this first program, Pazmiño did internships at the channel as a reporter on the news team, after asking Carlos Muñoz, president of the channel, for an opportunity.

“Those are the experiences of life that allow you to realize that no matter how many times you knock on doors, because one is going to open, thousands can be closed, but one always opens and it will be for the best,” he says. (I)