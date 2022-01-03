I don’t like the movies I like

I Today is the time for me to stretch my cheek. Spread your ideas in the digital age and spread well into the toxic swamp that is pouring around me. I’m talking about disgusting movies. It’s so easy to slip into a thin crowd of frustration and hatred, believe me, I fell into it a few times when my childhood expectations were met by the grit of reality. The world of cinema is certainly not an easy world. Polarization happens faster than the time it takes to say “The Last Jedi”.

However, I’m not a hater. I now want to divert attention from the peaks of anger and whine and give some realistic nuance to films that have to swallow the bitter pills of hate. I’m going to list Ten disgusting movies that I really like And hopefully to present some exciting and compelling arguments to my, in these cases, rebellious views. I don’t like any of the movies on the list, none of them are a big hit in cinema, but it’s an absolutely humble praise and appreciation.

Note: The term “hate movie” does not include critical response or non-standard financial performance. I quote the general consensus on the quality of the film

Matrix: Revolutions

Photo: Warner Bros.

Why the film is hated: There is a lot to dislike the end of the trilogy Team: Revolutions. All that was boring in the water Reloaded Here is the twisted and true maximum, let’s not spend time in matrix sunglasses decorated with digital reality. Much of the film takes place in Zion and in the gray corridors of reality. Add to that the fact that many people are incomprehensible and unclear, and that the mob of hatred has been given air in their lungs.

Why I like the movie: Sleeping a lot is boring Team 3, That’s right, but the cheek and the positive parts can put us on the right hinge with pinpoint accuracy. The last battle is the mad mafia, the battle for Zion is a thousand and one brazen ian bliss, the man obsessed with Smith, Bane, is absolutely unique. Of course, he was in the world of dreams The matrix It was completely independent, but the Matrix 3 still has pieces that are efficient enough to give my oral cavity a relatively positive flavor.

Super Mario brothers

Photo: Fuena Vista

Why the film is hated: Well why not? Apparently this record created legal torture and a bad mood Bob Hoskins Most of the time he was drunk. The film adaptation shares no DNA with its looks beyond the costumes and character names, and the tone shifts from children’s shows to dark and bizarre fantasies. Super Mario brothers It’s a hated film adaptation of a favorite game.

Why I like the movie: I see, Super Mario brothers It’s not a “good” movie by any traditional definition – I’m not crazy, however, it’s so weird, it still won me over in a weird way. Bob Hoskins and Giovanni Legisamo Correct and productive design is encouraging. Aesthetic composition MTV Punk, Stroke of the bladeR, Mad Max And Polybomb And the mix is ​​inevitably weird. Calling me insane and sinking into blinding depths – I still like it Super Mario brothers.

jr.

Photo: Universal

Why the film is hated: Arnold is pregnant, should I say more ?!

Why I like the movie: Arnold is pregnant, should I say more ?!

Spider-Man 3

Photo: Sony

Why the film is hated: The list can be made infinite in principle. The film has multiple storylines, Harry’s memory loss, Venom’s description of Dover Grace, Peter Parker’s hilarious dance scene, Uncle Penn Killing not to mention Sandman and Bully-Maguire. Spider-Man 3 No doubt about this Sam RaimiS trilogy and, as a result, Sony buried the fourth part and restarted the entire film series Mark WebbS. Marvelous Spider-Man. Poor Spide.

Why I like the movie: Spider-Man 3 Undoubtedly there are problems and above all it is true that there are many bad guys and many stories at the same time. It’s confusing and distracting, but it honestly doesn’t make me that much. Nonsense sets are nothing new to the film series, believe it or not, both sides are very cleverly mischievous in one and two points, with only a few extra steps in the third. Dover Grace Venom may be miles away from its comic book edition, but it fits into the context of Rami’s films and, despite being very popular, goes towards the thematic goal of forgiveness!

Rocky5

Photo: MGM

Why the film is hated: Also the father of the movie character. Sylvester Stallone, He hates Part 5 of the Italian Stallion series and audiences have even missed out on this powerful U-turn from four happy scenes. Rocky no longer feels like a good-natured cocoon in Part 5, but feels like a ruthless troublemaker who left his son to train shooting star Tommy Cannon. Speaking the words “Rocky 5” usually causes a sharp drop in blood pressure and heart rate.

Why I like the movie: I often come back to the fact that I appreciate the new grips, although the design may be something I like. I simply appreciate the ambitious turkeys rather than the soft and comfortable sandwiches. However, no Rocky5 No turkey but only real attempt to create the character after the second part. The five return to the performance of an impeccable character, leaving the third and fourth bombs, entertainment and fireworks. Sure, the five are loud, very clear and very loud, but I like this attempt to once again inject the heart of the play into everyone’s Italian Stalin.

Rob Zombie Halloween

Photo: Paramount

Why the film is hated: Halloween The most hated race in particular: the immortal remake of a classic. Already there, pitchforks, nitric acid and explosive mixtures have been prepared. Rob ZombieThe description of the character leaves Michael Myers mysterious, unnatural and puts all the cards on the table in a sort of autobiography. Myers is not like him, and the remake fills us with a sad, graphic and offensive violence that makes audiences sad or boring.

Why I like the movie: I stick to the “big swings” of my theme that I admire. When you hear a director’s voice and the definitions of an artistic tone lie beneath the surface. Zombies aren’t Halloween John CarpenterHalloween, different interpretations do not play in the same playground or compete in the same game. Two separate beasts, simply. And I love it! I appreciate the new take on the original zombie story as bitter, subtle, brutal and utterly fun and exhausting.

Thanks for reading an excerpt from my list of favorite hated movies. Next week, the second part is pending.

