“I don’t like to entertain the public”

Fedora hat, shiny silk slip and cowboy boots. Seductive look and voice declined with the bravado of those who have grown up in the neighborhood square. Oscar Jaenada (Esplugues de Llobregat, 1975) is, unquestionably, a star. With one foot in America, where he has managed to carve out a space for himself in the constellation of stars, and the other in San Sebastián, where he has a house, facing the sea, on which he has now finished paying the mortgage; we met him in Barcelona to talk about, skin on fire, a film in which he stars and which will hit theaters tomorrow. In the film based on the homonymous play written by the Catalan playwright Guillem Clua, Jaenada plays Frederick Sálomon, a photojournalist who achieved international fame by capturing the image of a girl blown up by an explosion. Now, twenty years later, he returns to the country where he took the iconic photograph to collect an award. Not everything, however, will be so idyllic.

Not twenty years ago, but we haven’t seen you in Barcelona for a long time.

It’s always nice to come home. Then I’ll see the family, we haven’t seen each other for a long time.

How is the relationship of an actor of your magnitude, always traveling to shoot around the world, with his family?

complicated. I work mainly in America. My home is San Sebastian. I have my son in Madrid. My parents and my brother, in Barcelona… I spend the day from one place to another. I do not stop. But this cultural diversity has enriched me enormously. Weeks ago I was in Australia, shooting a movie in Hollywood, directed by another Catalan: Jaume Collet-Serra.

Catalans around the world.

We stop for a while. We took the opportunity to go have a beer and smoke a cigarette and we thought the same thing: “Incredible that two kids who used to party in Zeleste are now lost on a desert island in Australia where there are only sharks and Hollywood stars.”

Are you still surprised how far you’ve come?

Every day. It is impossible not to be surprised to be having breakfast with Rambo in Bulgaria one morning. The Rocky! The Rocky! Or that they call you to participate in a saga like Pirates of the Caribbean with Penelope and Johnny.

Cruz and Depp, I imagine.

Yes (laughs). They are gifts that life gives you, that never cease to surprise you. Or, actually, not so much.



Oscar Jaenada stars in the film skin on fire– Photo: Carlos Baglietto

Do not?

No, because I always knew I would make movies.

Forever?

Forever. However, even so, things end up happening that… What I really like is Spanish and French cinema… European cinema, in short. One day, however, I received a call from Warner to make a film there, in the United States. A movie with a cast with Chris Evans, Zoe Saldana, Idris Elba…

The losers.

Exact. He was a sniper for the NSA (National Security Agency). They sent an expert from the American Army to Madrid to train me.

I, who come from the Spanish theater and cinema, when I arrived in Los Angeles I freaked out

Hollywood.

I, who come from the Spanish theater and cinema, when I arrived in Los Angeles I freaked out. I was accommodated in suite 44 at Chateau Marmont. Everything was too oversized and unreal. More me, who is antimilitarist and had to play an American soldier.

How did you do it?

I remember saying to myself: “you’re here and things can’t get any worse”.

What if.

One day the director, Sylvain White, comes to me and says, now I’m going to shoot a scene where you, Zoe and Chris are walking towards the camera. I get like, I turn back and I see an American flag not big, but huge (laughs).



Óscar Jaenada, a Catalan star who shines in Hollywood – Photo: Carlos Baglietto

The explosions were missing.

I had promised myself that I would never shoot something like this: slow motion and an American flag behind me. But that’s how I ended up, with Captain America by my side (laughs). Cinema is like that. I also have to say that it has been one of the films in which I have learned the most.

You learned?

Everything, but especially how Hollywood works. I have already shot 40 films like skin on fire and I will shoot 40 more because it is the cinema that I like. That of Hollywood is another thing. You grow and learn by getting out of your comfort zone. Things from home are already in your DNA.

Are you a better actor since you work in Hollywood?

Vastly better actor. I have changed my perspective. I am much higher than I was before. I see the smallest things, but I see them better. A perspective that you can only acquire by traveling, meeting people from different cultures, working and learning.

You grow and learn by going out of your comfort zone. You already have things from home in your DNA

What led you to work in skin on fire?

He came from making a couple of Hollywood movies with a lot of action and a lot of chroma. Good experiences, but I know I am a better actor than what I show there. Suddenly I got a script, the one about skin on fire, which captivated me. I play a photojournalist. A profession that has always interested me.

Why?

Years ago I saw a photo that struck me. It was an image of a starving Sudanese girl walking towards a well with a vulture behind her. I saw her when I was very young and she has accompanied me throughout my life because, unfortunately, I believe that she shows the essence of being human.



movie trailer skin on fire

Who was the photojournalist?

Kevin Carter. He won the Pulitzer for that photo, but at the same time he also received a lot of criticism for taking advantage of a situation like that. This debate on whether to break the code of ethics of the photojournalist or take the photo and not participate in the environment seems very interesting to me. I made Frederick Solomon, my character in the movie, have some Kevin Carter stuff.

I like cinema that educates. I have been educated with movies like The ball either Neighborhood. A type of cinema that, unfortunately, is increasingly difficult to find

Do you like cinema with a conscience?

I don’t like to entertain the public. What I try to do as an actor is to help explain a story that educates. I like cinema that educates. I have been educated with movies like The ball either Neighborhood. A type of cinema that, unfortunately, is increasingly difficult to find.

What is the movie that has marked you the most?

Impossible to say, because I have seen many, since I was very young. My grandmother lived above a movie theater on Avenida Meridiana. Rivoli cinema. The poster for the room was on the balcony of my grandmother’s apartment. As compensation, they gave us tickets to see all the movies we wanted. My mother worked and left me at Grandma’s house. And she sent me to the movies. There, alone, I saw countless movies, many that I didn’t even understand at the time. I do remember, however, that it was when I saw Stories from the Kronen When I was 18 years old I decided I wanted to be an actor. Not only that, but to get it I had to go live in Madrid.

It was when I saw Stories from the Kronen when I was 18 I decided I wanted to be an actor

Why Madrid?

I wanted to experience this cultural noise that you see there. I am sure that if I had not gone to Madrid, then I would not have gone to New York, and then to Los Angeles, and later to Mexico… I would not have done and lived anything that I have done and lived.

Speaking of Mexico… Luis Miguel: the seriesis very good.

It has been a series with a success beyond all logic. Not so much here, but in Mexico, Argentina… There I couldn’t go out on the street.

But it is that Luis Miguel is an exaggeratedly popular figure, in South America.

He is like a god. But it is that I did not know anything about Luis Miguel, before shooting the series.



Óscar Jaenada tattooed an anchor the day he finished paying for his house – Photo: Carlos Baglietto

However, in addition to giving life to Luis Miguel’s father, you are also the producer, right?

I was cheated. They did not reach the salary and they make me sneak a dodgy clause into the contract. I’ve been fooled once and there won’t be a second. All in all, I can only say good things about the series. His producer, the real one, Pablo Cruz, is the only thing that has done what he did to have me in a cast: he crossed an entire ocean to show up at my house cold-doors and try to convince me. I saw him so sure and insistent about what he wanted, that I listened to him.

Your performance in the series reminds me of your performance in Camarón.

Before accepting the role I was talking to people who know Luis Miguel and his environment. They told me a story about the father that was the one that finally convinced me.

With the Luis Miguel series, I managed to make Mexico happen for the second time what I already got with Cantinflas, that they hate to love me

What did they explain to you?

Luis Miguel’s father, who was Spanish, claimed that Picasso had given him a painting. A picture that he had actually painted. look what kind of kid it was. With Luis Miguel’s series, I managed to make what I already achieved with Cantinflas happen in Mexico for the second time, that they would hate to love me. They couldn’t recognize that a guy from Barcelona like me could so truthfully make characters as Mexican as these. Worse still: now I have made a series as Hernán Cortés, a figure that they hate with all their soul.

How many tattoos do you have?

Not many. One of the most special is the anchor that I carry on my forearm. I made it at home.

you did it yourself!?

No, my neighbor did it for me, she’s a tattoo artist (laughs). I live in San Sebastian, in front of the sea. I did it to celebrate that I finally had my house after spending twenty years paying a mortgage. I will retire there. They don’t even take me out of the Basque Country with a shovel. I am Catalan, my wife is from Madrid, my son is Basque, I live in San Sebastian and I have an office in America. I go and come. This multiculturalism is what has made me the actor that I am.