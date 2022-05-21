“I don’t mind lowering myself”: Toni Costa and the birthday detail for Adamari López from LCDLF

Last Wednesday, May 18, Adamari Lopez celebrated another year of life in the company of his loved ones who did not fail to show him affection, but who was also present on this day was Tony Costaex-husband of the driver and father of her daughter Alaïa, since The House of the Famous had a birthday detail To her.

Adamari Lopez she turned 51 single, fantastic and enjoying a successful life together with her little daughter Alaïa, seven years old. She was even the one who organized a birthday party for him. birthday to her mother, as announced by the Puerto Rican driver through her social networks.

“Celebrating My Birthday, planned by @alaia and @coolcornerevents. Thanks to all the team who made this day very special”

For its part, Tony Costa did not want to be left behind and also celebrated the birthday of his ex-wife, thus generating speculation among the followers of both, since it has been thought that perhaps they are thinking of a reconciliation or that he only seeks to maintain a healthy relationship with Adamari Lopez for the sake of the daughter they have in common.

Toni Costa’s birthday gift to Adamari López

Although Tony Costa is locked in The House of the Famous after being a participant in the second season, he did not want to be absent in the birthday from Adamari Lopez and looked for the opportunity to have a detail with her.

It was thus that the Spanish dancer asked the driver Héctor Sandarti to speak in order to have a small gift of birthday with Adamari Lopezso he sent her a message wishing her a happy day.

“I want to take the opportunity to congratulate the mother of my daughter who is also celebrating her birthday today. Congratulations”

Given this, Héctor Sandarti commented that the program also joined the congratulations. The action of Tony Acosta surprised the rest of the participants, as was the case with Niurka Marcos, who described the dancer’s gesture as something positive.

“I was surprised when he congratulated his daughter’s mother, those details when you’re upset, on fire, pissed off, you don’t do it”

Finally, Tony Costa He assured that he did not care what they might think of him, because he wanted to do it because he is the mother of his daughter and wants to set an excellent example for little Alaïa.

“It’s that I don’t have any problems, I’m fine,” Toni replied. “I’m happy and besides, I also do it for my daughter because she is her mother and then my daughter has seen: ‘Ah look mommy, daddy I congratulate you.’ I do [por] the detail too, I don’t mind doing it. Although they are not with me whoever, I do not mind lowering myself or stepping on myself, I do not care ”

