“I don’t mind lowering myself”: Toni Costa and the birthday detail for Adamari López from LCDLF

Last Wednesday, May 18, Adamari Lopez celebrated another year of life in the company of his loved ones who did not fail to show him affection, but who was also present on this day was Tony Costaex-husband of the driver and father of her daughter Alaïa, since The House of the Famous had a birthday detail To her.

Adamari Lopez she turned 51 single, fantastic and enjoying a successful life together with her little daughter Alaïa, seven years old. She was even the one who organized a birthday party for him. birthday to her mother, as announced by the Puerto Rican driver through her social networks.

