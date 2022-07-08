“I don’t need him or Globo”, says Luana Piovani about Boninho

Safe, authentic and with a vast curriculum of controversies, the actress Luana Piovani he is one of those personalities that, wherever they go, make noise. Recently, despite being an ocean away from the country, he caused a furor by refusing to give up images of his three children — Dom, 10, and twins Bem and Liz, 6 — interacting with their father, surfer Pedro Scooby, at the Big Brother Brazil. The attitude displeased the director of the program, José Bonifácio de Oliveira, known as Boninho. Fear of reprisals? “You’re welcome. I don’t need him or Globo”, says Luana. At 45 years old, four of them living in the Cascais region of Portugal, Luana, in this interview with VEJA, talks about everything — that she left Brazil after panic attacks and anxiety, that there are cliques at Globo and that she was harassed by a director. As always, bluntly: “I can’t say she’s behaved. I express myself without disrespecting others, so to speak.”

Many think that the lady exposes herself too much on the networks. Suffer from sincericide? I do not think so. What I have is the courage to be who I am, to show myself human. Now, humanizing myself takes work. I make a constant exercise to expose myself without filters and trip the ego.

Every now and then there is an exchange of barbs with followers. Does criticism bother you? I haven’t been shaken in a long time. I think it’s important to take a stand because people have lost fear and respect on the internet. It’s not because I’m famous, blonde and with this face that I’m going to be social and put up with bitterness. I’m not here to sit still, flashing a Mona Lisa smile.

You have already taken to the streets to ask for Lula’s arrest and supported Lava Jato and Sergio Moro. Do you regret? Not. Wrong is wrong. As they say, Brazilians should be studied. In 2018, he chose the worst options and made the current president the savior of the country. I don’t have that little stone in my pocket, I voted for Marina Silva. Now, they are putting the one who was condemned as the savior. I don’t vote for either.

After those elections, he moved to Portugal, where he presented a reality show, made two series and participated in a musical program. Was she ever afraid of standing still? I am one of those who think that any job is worthy. If I had to, I’d be a waitress. But thank God I’m asked. In July now I start recording my first soap opera here in Portugal. I will be a doctor with a big secret. I’m also writing a stand-up musical, which I’m going to sing and perform, and I plan to tour Europe.

Don’t you really think about going back, as you declared? I came here escaping the fear and insecurity that consumed me. It wasn’t just fear, but the pain of the other that devastated me. It becomes natural to have a tragedy every week and it’s each one, excuse my French, to fall off the c… of the ass. While I was alone I took it, but after being a mother it was driving me crazy. I had panic attacks and anxiety. I read the newspaper and spent two days crying. He lived in a condominium, with an armored car. I didn’t want to raise children like that.

Was the decision to live abroad related to the lack of invitations from Globo? You’re welcome. The option of not having a fixed contract was mine. I trust my bat, I thought they would call me to good things, as it happened. I built a career shuffling television, film and theater. I also value creative leisure. After work I like to be free to embark on a super trip, like a month in Tuscany or a trip to Ibiza, as I did recently.

“O BBB exposes human ills and encourages people to show themselves in the worst possible light. It is a sadistic, contemporary coliseum in which gladiators are encouraged to mutilate themselves.”

Her last novel is from 2012 and six years later she was cast and soon released from The Seventh Guardian. Has the relationship with the broadcaster gone sour? Not. Aguinaldo Silva called me saying that an actress from the fixed cast would play the role. It was the house’s decision. I understood that Globo was starting an intelligent process there. I never understood the fact that I had millions of people hired, a bunch of them out of work, and yet they kept calling God and the world. But, obviously, if I had recorded it, I would have postponed the change, filled my donkey with money and come here fatter. Oh, you can’t talk like that. She would come with the donkey more in the shade.

You’ve already said you don’t have the patience to flatter the right people. Did it harm you? It couldn’t be different. I am true and I am proud of everything I have achieved. And that has a lot to do with the fact that it’s obvious that I don’t kiss anyone’s ass. I even understand that there are “pots”, that you work with those you like. Now, in a company like Globo, you have to have common sense in the organization of these “pots”.

He felt some kind of pressure when he bumped into Boninho, director of the BBBby refusing to give up images of their children? There was a little pressure, especially from people who are on the internet taking care of other people’s lives. My claim was fair. I’ve always taken care to minimize the exaggeration in the use of my image, imagine if I wouldn’t have it with my children. I tried to compromise, give in to such a test, but they wanted it for the entire edition. It’s that BBB it’s like Jason, it doesn’t end. Looks Friday 13version 49.

When the Portuguese series The club, in which a prostitute lives, reached the top of Globoplay’s audience, the lady posted a “Chupa, Boninho” on the networks. Because? It was to tease him, like saying: “I’m winning over you, understand? You did it all there, but I’m the bomb, sorry.” Several people commented that they were only talking about me. So, every time something happened, I put the provocation.

He has power in the broadcaster. Were you afraid of reprisal? You’re welcome. I have power, I don’t need either him or Globo. I used to, not anymore. As for Boninho’s stance, I only speak of what I know. He is a money maker, responsible for the highest income in the house. I suppose he is treated like a king at Globo. As for the quality, I don’t know his work, I’ve never seen a BBB, I only saw snippets. Maybe that’s good for the director: he’s just laying traps for people to fall into. You must have fun with it.

If you were invited, would you participate? Only if you won millions and for ten days at most. He’d come in, set Rome on fire, take a shower, put on a gloss and leave. It is a program that exposes human ills and encourages people to show themselves in the worst possible way. The recipe for the cake is to leave them increasingly fragile and vulnerable. It’s sadistic, a contemporary-era coliseum in which gladiators are encouraged to mutilate themselves. Pedro did not consult me. If he had, he might have told her to go. He is a big wave surfer and has become more popular.

Thinking about getting married again? No, I’ve already fulfilled that fantasy. I am a disbeliever of this bankrupt institution. The annoyances of routine undermine any relationship. If we have the safe person there, all the time, libido ends. The Ferrari in the garage turns into a Beetle.

At 45, what is the weight of sex in the relationship? Look, it’s really important. I am a woman with almost masculine sexuality from the point of view of seduction. To get involved, you need to be horny, but also admiration. Otherwise it becomes delivery, the day you want it, call and pick it up. I’ve said that maintaining monogamy is a sacrifice, but open marriage doesn’t work for me. The perfect recipe is being a girlfriend.

Have you ever had a relationship with a woman? Not. I like the masculine thing, masculine virility for me is vital. It doesn’t work today, I don’t know in the future.

At the time Scooby dated Anitta, they said she was jealous. It is true? I’m not jealous being together, imagine apart. What I was left with was insecure, because he has 50% of the responsibility for his children. We alternate and each one stays fifteen days with the children. Pedro was leading a life that didn’t have a family profile. I wanted to be in that uhu, show, party, get together here, change there, let’s go. He has millions of qualities, he is fun, he encourages in sport, but he is uncompromising, he disrespects the rules. Then I said: “Nananinano, you have three children here”.

“Director Carlos Manga hit his leg and said ‘sit here’. I thought: daring little uncle. I sat on the arm of the chair. I was taken out of the soap opera and today I see that the episode may have been heavy”

How do you see today the episode in which you were caught cheating on Rodrigo Santoro, your boyfriend at the time? She was 22 years old, had been in a relationship for three years, was unhappy. But we were Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie from Brazil. Wherever we went, violins played. I didn’t know what to do with it and, performing a play in Bahia, I found an old love again. I didn’t go back to his bed or say “baby, I love you”, as they did to me. My only regret is that this tattoo stayed on Rodrigo.

Recently there have been reports of harassment at Globo. Have you witnessed or been a victim of any? I experienced abuse when I was 20, but at the time it was normal and I only realized it later. Me and some people, among them Luiza Brunet, who would be my mother in the remake of Bad angelwe were in director Carlos Manga’s room (1928-2015). From a distance, he tapped his leg and said “sit here”. I thought: daring little uncle. I sat on the arm of the chair. Afterwards, I was taken out of the soap opera on the pretext that it broke apart. Today I see that that episode could have been heavy.

The lady was attacked by Dado Dolabella and denounced him. Did he get the punishment he deserved? Anything. Including because not only attacked me, but also the chambermaid of my play. He threw her away and she clenched both her forearms. She never paid the compensation. At the time, I experienced my first anxiety attack. Not from the aggression, but from the hangover from it. Brazilian is cruel, but dressed up as funny.

Is it hard to grow old in the spotlight? Yes, I have the references of work I’ve done and I see the changes. I’m a Virgo obsessed with aesthetics. I notice every millimeter of sagging. However, I am analyzed and I love myself.

Do you do crazy things out of vanity? After the twins, I had breast implants and the mammary glands removed. The fats next to the armpits bothered me and they looked like two titties. I also use Botox and fill in my face, but I know I won’t escape the plastic surgery.

What’s good about maturity? After several falls, she brings security and freedom to speak and be what she wants. People are going to love each other more. The law of gravity continues to act, but you cannot live without aging. And, as I am passionate about life, for me the account is closed.

Published in VEJA of July 13, 2022, issue no. 2797