I don’t need the gossip

The ex Velina Elisabetta Canalis strongly claims her talent. The gossip? A question of youth. Now the success is all thanks to him …

Elisabetta Canalis and the gossip? A “relationship” that has ended for some years now. Since the former Velina of “Striscia la Notizia” got married with Brian Perri and with him he moved to Los Angeles, where he started a family. Yet in the years before becoming the wife of the Italian-American surgeon and mother of Skyler Eva, the showgirl, now engaged on TV8 to conduct the program “Lives from the cover”, was often and willingly one of the main targets of the paparazzi. First, in the early 2000s, because she was with Bobo Vieri, then for her love affair with Hollywood star George Clooney, with whom she was engaged from 2009 to 2011.

Yet Elisabetta does not think at all that having been one of the favorite characters of the paparazzi, the subject of rumors and gossip, could somehow have influenced her career.

Elisabetta Canalis does not deny anything

Elisabetta Canals: I don’t need gossip

READ ALSO Calciomercato Sampdoria, pushes for Amrabat: the details

Guest of one of the episodes of the new season of the “Permesso Maisano” program, conducted by Marco Maisano on Tuesday in the late evening on TV8, she didn’t hold back in showing her house to the host and she didn’t even flinch when the former Hyena asked her the so-called “Str *** a question”, a novelty of this season of the broadcast. A question reads like this:

Have you complained about the gossip about yourself, but don’t you think that without the gossip you would have ended up in oblivion?

And Elisabetta Canalis replied:

Can I answer you honestly? I’ve been out of gossip for four or five years, and yet I’m having a moment of success at work. When I started doing Striscia or the following years, however, it had an influence. So it partially worked, but it doesn’t work on me today. I do not deny absolutely anything even if I have suffered with it at times, this I cannot deny

In short, Canalis may have also started her career thanks to gossip, but over time she made herself. And the beauty and sensuality that today, which is 40 years old, gushes from all pores are the demonstration that Elisabetta knows how to cultivate her talents, made available to the profession she loves.

Elisabetta Canalis: I don’t need gossip