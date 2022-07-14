I don’t remember…: living with amnesia

Amnesia refers to a malfunction of memory and can be due to various causes. These can be organic, such as a brain injury, a disease or the use of certain substances. For example, one epilepsy or thyroid disease can affect memory. Or functional causes, where we find the psychological traumas that lead to memory loss as a defense mechanism.

Likewise, the types of amnesia are differentiated according to the chronology. That is, if what is not remembered is what happened before a specific date, it is called retrograde. If what fails is the generation of new long-term memories, it is a anterograde amnesia.

memory and cinema

To understand it better, we can take as an example 2 famous movies for perfectly describing anterograde amnesia. The first one is memento, directed by Christopher Nolan and based on a story by his brother. Aside from being famous for her montage style, since does not progress chronologically but it is continuously jumping forwards and backwards, it is also because it presents a protagonist with a serious memory impairment. After seeing how his wife is raped and murdered, he receives a severe blow that causes anterograde amnesia. Every morning he wakes up not knowing where he is, what has happened since the attack and who he has met since then. He uses photographs on the back of which he writes the individual’s name and other essential information, as well as tattoos, which mark the clues he has been finding about the murder of his wife. Every day he must review everything and make new notes.

The other film that shows us a similar case is that of 50 first dates. Here a charming Drew Barrymore, who was ET’s girl friend, suffers a traffic accident on her father’s birthday that also leads her to not be able to generate new memories. But in this case the reaction of her family is avoid trauma by making him believe that every day he wakes up is still the same date. Every day she repeats the same routine and they leave her a copy of the newspaper of that fateful date in her favorite cafeteria. The one who takes her out of this false reality is Adam Sandler, who falls in love with her and does the impossible every day to be able to win her back over and over again, while trying to convince the family that they must explain what is really happening. Barrymore remembers what she does from morning to night and it is when she falls asleep that everything is erased.