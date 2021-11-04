“I don’t see the difference with Nazism”

BELLUNO For a few days, hanging on the front door of the Veneggia pharmacy, there is a sign: «Pharmacy forcibly closed by Ulss 1 for ours voluntary non-adherence to the vaccination campaign. It will reopen when democracy returns ». Cristina Bricklayer, owner of the business, joked on social media talking about “deserved holidays”. In reality it is a closure imposed by the health company which, on this point, is prudent: «Pharmacists – commented the general director Maria Grazia Carraro – have obligations, like all health personnel. I believe it is the simple application of the rule ».

YOU NEED A DIRECTOR

To reveal something more about what happened is the lawyer Gino Sperandio who has already assisted the pharmacy on the irregularities contested by the antisophistication and health units of the Treviso carabinieri: «The Ulss – explained the lawyer – wants there to be a director vaccinated. So we asked for a meeting with the manager to understand the limits of this decision: until now they have always behaved correctly ». On the part of the health company there would therefore have been an either-or: or you find a vaccinated director capable of running the business or close. «For the moment – continued Sperandio – they have not been able to find him but they are still looking for him. Not being able to keep it open, they took a week off ». The Veneggia pharmacy sign, posted on social media, generated hundreds and hundreds of comments. There are those who mocked the owner and those who instead expressed solidarity by even proposing a demonstration in front of the aforementioned pharmacy.

ULSS IN THE SIGHT

“More than under the pharmacy – answered Cristina Muratore – it would be to move under the headquarters of the Ulss but we will organize ourselves ». However, reached over the phone, she downplayed the proposal by speaking of “a throwaway hypothesis” that will probably never be implemented. “We have managers – he later explained – who are applying illegitimate rules against which we will appeal. The decree law that imposes the obligation on health professionals to be vaccinated is illegitimate and we did not intend to adapt to a risk to our health ”. But woe to call them no-vax: “I am a pharmacist who studies and refuses to be crazy, to follow orders like the Nazi hierarchs, I’m not a no-vax ». The consequence is known: closed pharmacy. For a week, at least, then we’ll see. In the absence of a vaccinated director, in fact, the lights of the restaurant will remain off. But the issue goes beyond the closure imposed by the healthcare company. At stake is a way of thinking that risks compromising what has been achieved so far thanks to the vaccination campaign. “Covid is a disease like influenza if well treated,” said Muratore. And the victims that have been there? “Most of the dead were poorly treated. It is a state massacre. We are talking about a flu disease, a little more serious than normal flu, but which does not justify this persistence with vaccines ».

THE AGGHIACCIANTE METAPHOR

The pharmacist from Belluno spoke of “neo-Nazism” which brings to mind, for a moment, the demonstration of the Novara people (who took to the streets a few days ago, pretending to be deported Jews). «I don’t see the difference – has specified Cristina Muratore – in the moment in which a person to work is forced to undergo an experimental sanitary treatment that brings some risks on the health. Of course if we want to see everything the same, just because one has the Nazi uniform, the swastika, etc., but history does not repeat itself the same in the smallest details ». The president of the Order of Pharmacists, Alessandro Somacal, did not want to make any statements.