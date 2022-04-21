‘I don’t see them running a referee’; Miguel Herrera explodes against the VAR

Tigers lost to Necaxa in a game that they looked unrecognizable, but the DT Miguel Herrera exploded against the VAR for the goal of Rodrigo Aguirrewhich was the controversy about whether or not there was offside and even took out a laptop with the video of the play.

The Louse said that the coaches suffer for the results despite the bad decisions of the referees, but he’s never seen a whistler get fired and declared being aware that the Mexican Soccer Federation He will ask to be fined for complaining at a press conference.

“I expected a much better arrival, we didn’t have it, it’s the circumstances of the game, we threw centers, we couldn’t connect them. This is football and I know that my board is going to scold me, but yes it catches my attention, the VAR works, there is the test, it is a television shot and it must be in the VAR. They get angry when we do it this way, but also we get angry that every game there is a circumstance and the ones who suffer are us, technicians lose their jobs Y I don’t see them running a referee“, said.

“They are going to fine me, but I accept it. Here it changes you, forces you to do other things. What are we going to do? You ask them. The tool works, let’s not blame it, we will have to see how they make it work. The VAR works, it is a television shot, the play is clear. I understand referees, but they have this tool and they don’t use it. These guys are managed. We’ll see if just as they will call my board to scold meSo there will be a punishment for those who made a mistake of this size.

Although the campus suffered from rotations and the absence of Rafael Carioca, Jesus Angle Y Luis Quinones in the starting XI, the auriazul strategist said that the detail of the game was in the VAR.

“There weren’t so many rotations, today two or three players didn’t have a good game, it’s normal. I can not demerit the Necaxa, but it does not go through the rotations, the play of the first goal changes the whole panorama. We do not have a good game, I am the first to self-analyze. They are circumstances, it was not a good game as a whole, but chen these circumstances come they change the game radically,” he added.

You have to maintain the position: Jimmy Lozano

The Ray They are in the playoff zone as they are seventh in the table and coach Jaime Lozano knows that they must not lower their guard to maintain their position in the two remaining dates.

“In the end, life is about goals and doing everything in our power to achieve them, which the team showed to be very persevering, we can be in playoff zone and we are redoubling our efforts, it is time to speed up, you don’t have to save anything. You have to add points hold position to depend solely and exclusively on ourselves,” he declared.