“I don’t shave anymore and I’m not ashamed of it”

Posted on
Katy Perry she put aside her vanity and care for her physical appearance after becoming a mother. During an episode of American Idol, the pop star, who had Daisy with her partner Orlando Bloom last August, revealed that being a mother doesn’t leave her much time for herself so she stopped shaving her legs. Perry, who is on the talent show jury, didn’t hesitate to show her natural legs to both the other judges and the audience. “He really has hair,” – said Luke Bryan. Perry isn’t the only celebrity who has chosen not to shave. For some women it is an acceptance of their own body against so-called “shaming”.

Everyone has hair and there is nothing to be ashamed of. American singer Julia Michaels, for example, said she stopped shaving her armpits and in the video for the song Lie Like This she appeared natural as she did not hesitate to show herself to photographers with her hair during the last Grammy ceremony. Before her, model Emily Ratajkowski appeared on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar with unshaved armpits, also stressing it is a personal choice. Actress Amandla Stenberg, Paris Jackson, Miley Cyrus are also on the list of the battle against shaved armpits. While they chose not to shave their legs anymore, Rowan Blanchard, Willow Smith, while Gwyneth Paltrow said years ago that she doesn’t shave her groin.

