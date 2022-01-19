“I don’t spend 15 euros for a buffer, see you later”

From Thursday (January 20) to access the establishments that provide services to the person, it will be necessary to show the “basic green pass”, so it will be sufficient to have a swab. “It is a measure that increases the protection of workers in our sector – explains Paolo Lo Gioco, president of the category at Confartigianato Imprese Rimini – but it is a hot panel because the goal must remain vaccination. The first consequence is a rain of cancellations. Our territory has the sad record no vax, this is a very serious problem. So today’s phone calls to me and my colleagues have the same tenor: I can’t add 15 euros to make me feel bad. See you later. A direct consequence is connected to this, the request for home service, which we must refuse but which in a context of such serious difficulty finds a less solid barrier ”.

To the theme of the green pass in force since Thursday (January 20), a question is added that at the moment does not have a certain answer. Children under the age of 12, who have now been given the opportunity to get vaccinated, how should they be treated? It seems to be a category excluded from the green pass, but Confartigianato Imprese Rimini is looking for confirmation to avoid unpleasant situations.

Paolo Lo Gioco closes by citing a classic experience in this period, together with his staff protagonist in the hairdressing salons at the Sanremo Festival. “Reluctantly we will not go, too risky. The limitations are strict, so it is not working and therefore like other colleagues I have decided to give up. The appeal is to get vaccinated, we are all suffering and only such protection will bring us closer to the exit of a ravenous tunnel in which we have entered for two years “.