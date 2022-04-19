“I don’t talk about work with my brother Danilo”

just like his brother Danielfamous actor of Televisa, Philip Career He has blazed a trail as an actor. After starting off on the right foot in Mexico, he returned to Ecuador after being hired as one of the talents for the new season of I’m the best.

EXPRESSIONS He spoke with the artist, who now has much shorter hair.

How do you experience popularity in Ecuador as a result of your participation in the TC contest program?

On the subject of popularity, I have never felt like a star or someone famous. I have always seen my profession as a job. It’s my way of staying grounded. I don’t feel more or less.

And what do you think of being in I am the best?

The only thing that has been very difficult for me is the issue of schedules. I don’t have time to go to training, the social life almost doesn’t exist because I have to rehearse on Saturdays and even Sunday.

What differences do you find between Mexico and Ecuador when working?

Is different. The work schedule in Mexico is followed to the letter and must be complied with. Time costs, but I adapt well to how it is carried out in Ecuador.

“Not leaving the footprints I want to leave and losing the people I love are my biggest fears.”

Many will wonder why he did not stay in Mexico, taking into account the television and entertainment industry in that country?

It was more due to a pandemic issue. In Mexico he lived alone and had to pay rent and basic services. 2020 was a year in which there was practically no work. I had to live off my savings and what I had done as a model, I was also studying. When the opportunities for Burning Fire and As the saying goes, I did it, but my return to Ecuador was already scheduled and the proposal for Soy el mejor just came out.

And you gladly accepted?

I wanted to work in Ecuador, but at first I thought about everything that a reality show implies, including gossip. But when I met with producer Christian Rodríguez, I had a different approach and agreed to add this experience. I arrived with two left feet, now I have one that gets along with the right one (laughs). I just need to know how to sing.

Is your brother Danilo your adviser?

When I talk to him we don’t talk about work. He has his career and I have mine, they are different levels. Suddenly when I have a concern it is about the texts. He has always attached importance to learning the dialogues and the subject of punctuality and responsibility. But imagine, we recorded all day to talk about it. In Mexico we have the same manager.

And if you are called to be part of the cast of a dramatic production in Ecuador, would you accept?

Of course, I am always open to proposals. I trained in acting and conducting. I am not closed to anything and I am one of those who launches, very adventurous.

I see a lot of flexibility within I am the best regarding the contestants and, on the other hand, I assume that he studies and looks at offers or opportunities as an actor…

There have been, but at the moment I am in TC and I am guided by what is concrete, by what I have. And they arrived when I had already signed with the channel and for me the word and the commitment are important. I now value having exposure and having gained an audience in Ecuador and that they know me.

And of the Mexican actors you have met, with whom have you had that special connection?

With many, but Enrique Montaño (Passion and power, Overcoming fear, Wanting everything), is like my brother. He has acted alongside Danilo, not with me, but when he has seen me on stage, he always motivates me to improve or add things to my character. He has helped me a lot to grow.

Have you seen yourself acting alongside Lucero or Silvia Navarro?

I do not let myself be dazzled, I have known people like Fernando Colunga or Sebastián Rulli up close and they are important in a production, but as a person it is not something that kills me, who more than my brother Danilo, the tough of the tough (smiles ), imagine that I get to work with him.

Is it true that you are dating in Guayaquil?

Not at all. They have tried to link me, but no. I get along very well with Andreína (Bravo), she has a big heart and I admire her as a person. We are good friends inside and outside the channel. And I get on the same way with the rest of my colleagues.

You told me that you hardly have any free time, but how do you use the little you do have?

I try to exercise, I also go out with friends, but it is impossible to stay up all night. There is also the issue of security and my mother worries about her, after five years of living abroad and alone, now I am with her and she is aware of the news.

PING PONG

Fan of: Barcelona.

Colour: Blue.

Flavors: Salty.

Actors: Brad Pitt, Chris Hemsworth, Danilo and Felipe Carrera.

actresses: Emma Watson, Megan Fox, Jennifer Aniston and Halle Berry.

Maniacs: Nail biting.

Fears: “Not leaving the footprints I want to leave and losing the people I love.”

Defects: Stubbornness, foolishness and pride.

Qualities: Solidarity, transparency and honesty.