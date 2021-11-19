Andrew Garfield is a much talked about actor lately as many MCU fans are wondering if he will appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Unfortunately we don’t have an answer to that question but now we know why the actor doesn’t want to play the role of Joker in the future.

Garfield admitted he didn’t want to play the villain in the video featurette “Actually Me” of GQ which you can see above, where he replied to real comments on different social platforms. One fan comment was about the idea that he played the Joker in the upcoming movie starring Robert Pattinson, check out the trailer for The Batman. The tweet, which you can see at the bottom of the news, reads: “Someone put the idea of ​​Andrew Garfield in the role of Joker for Robert Pattinson’s Batman and after seeing ‘The Social Network,’ Mainstream ‘and’ Silence ‘I have to say that I’m very interested in seeing him be the Joker.”



“No, absolutely no”Garfield replied, shaking his head. “I wouldn’t go near it. It’s sweet of you to think it’s possible. But I don’t think I could ever do that because of what Heath Ledger did, what Jack Nicholson did. And, of course, Joaquin did his brilliant thing. ” Ledger played the Joker opposite Christian Bale in the 2008 film The dark Knight. Joker’s big screen debut came in 1989 in Batman with Michael Keaton. Jared Leto is the last person to play The Joker, appearing in a post-credit scene of Justice League by Zack Snyder.

As for his involvement in the upcoming Spider-Man movie, check out the trailer for Spider Man No Way Home, the actor continues to deny: “I’m not in the movie. I love Spider-Man, I always have, I was so happy I played the part. I’m so excited to see what they will do with the third.”Garfield told al The TODAY Show. “Just like you, to be honest. That’s not the diplomatic answer, really. I love Tom Holland, I love director Jon Watts, I love producers Amy Pascal and Kevin Feige, and what they did with those films and that character. He is an important character for me. So I’m really excited to see what happens in the third, as are you guys. “



So, apparently we will never see him as the Joker and he will not return as Peter Parker. You would have liked to see it in the role of the villain of the film with Robert Pattinson? Let us know in the comments!