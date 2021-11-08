“I don’t think I have a better squad than last year. Bruno Peres and Jesus would have been useful. Refereeing? I have to protect myself and that’s all”

In the aftermath of Venice-Rome spoke José Mourinho.

José Mourinho on Sky Sport

Was there a lack of nastiness in front of it?

“It’s hard to say bad, for me history is our offensive game. We created many chances, we arrived in a super dangerous position but you can’t cross or the last goal, we had tremendous ease to get there in front. The two forwards moved well, part of the match story is our offensive game and it’s hard to comment on the fact that we only scored 2 goals. There is a smaller story then, the first goal conceded on an inactive ball, then the third goal is a negative interpretation of the offside that did not succeed. There is the smaller story, which then becomes important which is Venice’s second goal… I have to protect myself and I have to stay with my feelings and say nothing ”.

Are you referring to the referee?

“I could also talk about the players who were booked for tactical fouls, we had many opportunities to make it 3-1, the most obvious being El Shaarawy, but the reality is that we are 2-1 and in control and then what happened … I don’t want to say anything more, I just prefer to say that it was a very important moment for the match ”.

He fails to balance the team.

“This is your opinion. I have to give ambition and motivation not only to myself, but also to the players. It does not mean that we are fourth if we want to finish fourth, I never said we were fourth but I will continue to say that fourth place is our goal. For some reason, we are sixth / seventh and the effort of the company this summer has been a more reactive market, I don’t think this squad is better than last year, we have lost experienced players. The two full-backs on the bench were Reynolds and Tripi, one is from Primavera and the other has played 2-3 games in Serie A. Bruno Peres would be useful, Jesus would be useful, the transfer market was a reaction, I aligned myself with the club and the director. The goalkeeper was an initial choice that I said, then a full-back was a reaction because we lost Spinazzola, so Abraham was a reaction purchase. We cannot think of clear goals, I have three years to work and this can also be a season like this, but for me it is important to understand something that those before me did not understand, now I understand more than in one-two months does. Teams are built in a certain way, if you don’t have solutions in multiple roles you have to become reactive. Beyond a game sufficient to win, we had difficulties in building the team, Karsdorp was booked … if Kjaer comes out, Romagnoli enters Milan, Dumfries replaces Darmian in Inter. We are under construction and our motivation will always be fourth as long as it is possible, we must set a target and we must always put a target beyond their potential. There are some things that have been hidden over the years and one day I will understand them ”.

Mourinho to DAZN

Why the defeat?

“You can divide the history of the match between the domination of an attacking football done by us without being able to score, two goals are few. This match you could have scored 4 or 5 goals. Then we can put the first and third goals granted. The first goal on an inactive ball; the third on a counterattack. These goals cannot be risked. Then there was a moment when I had to control myself, the second goal. We started the second half with the aim of ending the game, their second goal changed the game. I am here to speak, not the referee or the VAR ”.

What makes her angry?

“I do not wanna talk about it. The rules are made by those who have never played football, then there is the interpretation of the rule and then there is the evaluation of the doubt. At the end of the season we can sum up with an equilibrium point in refereeing errors, but now this is not the case. Better to shut up ”.

Does the team have to concede to have a reaction?

“Difficult to agree with you. After the 1-0 we reacted immediately, the penalty and a few occasions. They only had a counterattack. We have had control, domination and opportunities. The first goal didn’t change much in the first few minutes. Our goal was clear, you can see it also in the second half, we missed a goal with El Shaarawy I had already seen the ball inside. After the 2 2 the team suffered a double slap, one for the 2-2 goal while the other for how the goal was. One thing I can regret at the level of the team attitude is the lack of concentration, of technical quality to make a decision. In terms of attitude, respect for society, for ourselves, I have nothing to say “.

So are you satisfied with Roma?

“No, we have problems, but when you build a team you have to start from a game model. When a team is unbalanced, you lose several players between injuries and cards, you have to come up with solutions. We don’t have 2 players per position, the others do. The squad has limitations and it is not a criticism of my company, we know the work done in the summer to clean up unexpected situations. It’s not the season to think big, but I have to raise the ambition and motivation of the team. As long as there is no mathematics we have to think about fourth place ”.

Mourinho to the official channels of Rome

The match?

“The story is that we missed a lot of goals, but from 2 ‘we dominated the game, we created a lot and we didn’t create more because we always arrived easily in the penalty area, but we didn’t have technical quality in passing and we missed goals. . We missed 3-1 several times, El Shaarawy devoured an incredible goal. Another story is the mistake on the first and third goal and then there is the story of the second goal … There is something beyond my understanding and in my opinion there have been defensive errors and finishing errors, it was a beautiful and exciting match and it seems almost impossible not to win 3-4 to 1 but the second goal changed history ”.

Does Roma also create a lot with other game systems?

“Yes, it is important for us to analyze to help the players find the attacking game, we don’t score enough goals, but at 2-1 we had 3-4 chances to close. Beyond my understanding there is the thing that on a foul of us whistles rigor to us, it is beyond my understanding. The club has already spoken through Tiago Pinto, I have to be more balanced in my statements and that’s it ”.