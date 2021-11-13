I don’t think the fines did Ben Simmons’ mental health problems any good

The clash between Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers reaches new heights.

According to Shams Charania, the player believes that the franchise’s strategy, aimed at a prompt return to the field, is affecting his mental health considerably.

It is Ben Simmons’ agent, Rich Paul, who attacks the leadership of the 76ers on The Athletic: «fines, negative publicity, these are all things that have an impact on Ben’s mental health problems. You either help him, or you say he’s lying. Which of the two? ».

From the 76ers bank, only the value of the player is maintained, as well as the waiting for medical documents attesting to Simmons’ problem, and therefore his unwillingness to play.

Rich Paul says: «As an agent, I understand contractual obligations and I feel responsible in this business».

«This is no longer a trade. It’s about finding a place where we can help Ben regain his mental strength and get back on track. I want him back on the pitch, doing what he loves. I want Ben on the pitch, whether he’s in a 76ers uniform or any other kit, it’s not up to me, but I want him in a state where he can resume playing. We want to collaborate and we want to get him back on the pitch ».

But now Simmons is not ready to play: «He’s not at that point yet. How can a doctor, who has only met Ben once, say, “Ben is mentally ready to play?” So do we keep digging on him or do we help him ?. Now that we understand Ben’s reluctance, it all makes sense. There was a way to avoid it. If Ben has repeatedly displayed behavior that implies he’s not mentally ready to play, hug him. Support it. We have to remove our ego on this thing. We must all assume our responsibilities ».

“I don’t think the 76ers are a bad organization. Josh Harris and David Blitzer are great owners, they did a great job with the organization. I have respect for Daryl Morey. Ben has a mental problem, let’s support it. I am happy that he has gotten to a point where he understood and accepted help. I understand it’s a business, but even in business you need humanity ».

“I have a great level of respect and love for the city of Philadelphia, as someone who loves the game, but that’s not it. It’s about Ben mentally going back to a place where he can be back on the pitch – and only Ben can tell us when he will be. We have to let him do it. ‘