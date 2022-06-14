“I don’t tolerate nonsense anymore”: Selena Gomez on how breaking up with Justin Bieber made her grow up

Selena Gomez commented on her breakup with Justin Bieber During a recent interview with TheHollywood Reporter, where she assured that ending her relationship made her grow as a person.

Let us remember that the end of their romance came in 2018, at a time when Selena assures that she was “on a path of introspection” where she was learning a lot about herself.

“I was, you know, obviously going through a tough breakup and I was left questioning my career and thinking where was I going to go and what was going to happen next,” he explained. “I was having very mixed feelings. And then I had health problems, I had lupus and kidney problems. It was a very difficult moment.”

Luckily, when Selena looks back on him now, she realizes that the breakup made her grow up a lot. “Being on the other side, to be honest, it’s been really good for me,” she revealed. “It made me develop a character where I don’t tolerate nonsense or being disrespected in any way and I’m very proud of the person I am now.”

Selena and Justin had a long-running romance, starting as far back as 2010 and last ending in 2018, just months before he proposed to Hailey Bieber.