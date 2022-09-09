“I don’t understand the obsession we have with age”

Photo credit: Liz Collins

On a blanket of flowers and enjoying breathtaking views of Rome, Anne Hathaway and Zendaya adorned with diamonds, sapphires and emeralds, they celebrate their freedom by dancing in the halls of a luxurious palace. This excerpt from the new advertising campaign for bvlgari‘Unexpected Wonders’, directed by Paolo Sorrentino – who received an Oscar for The great beauty-, is interpreted as an ode to the ultra-chic ‘dolce vita’ and implies a welcome to Anne Hathaway (New York, 1982) as the new ambassador of the fine jewelry brand. The actress, one of the most committed voices in cinema, was one of the first to join the movement against sexual harassment Time’s Up and to fight against machismo in Hollywood, as well as against wage inequality. Her star on the walk of fame testifies that she has fed, for two decades, our cinematographic imaginary, leading us by the hand to her most fantastic adventures: ‘Princess by surprise’, ‘Brokeback Mountain: On Forbidden Land’, ‘The Devil Wears Prada’, ‘The Dark Knight: The Legend Reborn’, ‘Interstellar’, ‘The Scholar’, ‘Ocean’s 8’ or ‘The miserable’, film for which she won the Oscar and the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress in 2013. About to turn 40, and the mother of two children, she presented ‘Armageddon Time’ at the last Cannes Film Festival, the film autobiographical about the adolescence of the director James Gray, which will be released this fall. We spoke to this radiant, no-nonsense, down-to-earth woman whose mantra might as well be ‘carpe diem’.

What did you dream of as a child?

I had no doubt that I wanted to be an actress, like my mother. I have grown up in the film industry. It was something innate. Also, I wanted to go out and discover the world, be part of it, live adventures, open myself up to others. Art, especially the seventh, seemed to me the most appropriate terrain.

In ‘Armageddon Time’ you play the mother of director James Gray. Tea

Have you felt more responsible than usual for playing this role?

I take all my characters very seriously. In this case, the degree of sensitivity may have been higher. When I talked to James Gray about my role, it was not lightly, since I play his mother. She had to be fair and respectful. Through it, he intended to pay tribute to the women of the 80s who allowed us to enjoy great freedom today. They faced real problems of inequality. It is about

She was Jewish. How did you prepare for the character?

I am Catholic, but I grew up in New Jersey, where a large Jewish community lives. So Judaism has always been very present in my life. My husband is Jewish and my mother-in-law, who passed away before filming, had a great influence on me. I also owe a lot to all the Jewish mothers of my children’s classmates. In terms of responsibility, I was aware that I was playing a woman with a very different culture than mine. And, of course, I had my doubts before accepting the role for fear of not being the most suitable person.

Has being a mother of two children helped you?

Of course. In the cinema, as in life, there are dramatic moments and others full of joy. Before becoming a mother, it was something I couldn’t imagine. I laugh a lot with my children and those experiences have fueled my character.

of a struggle in which I have always felt involved.

You act alongside Anthony Hopkins, a living legend.

Every time he opened his mouth, he absorbed her words. He is a man who possesses great qualities: he is bright, generous, cheerful. He always brimming with vitality and with his head in the present. He is magical. Everyone came to see him, he was the center of attention of the team, like a bonfire. We would sit around him and he would tell us wonderful stories. He knew how to find the words to convince me that he enjoy life to the fullest and that he remove the negative ideas that are the obstacles of that basic desire.

Did you feel the same admiration for Meryl Streep in ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ or Robert de Niro in ‘The Intern’?

Rubbing shoulders with icons of that level is a blessing and a life lesson. My encounters with them coincided with very different moments, three stages of me as a woman. With Meryl Streep, she was in her twenties. With Robert De Niro, she had turned 30. And with Anthony Hopkins, almost 40! At the time of ‘The Devil Wears Prada’, I was very intimidated by Meryl Streep and what she stood for. She did not dare to open her mouth, she went completely unnoticed. At that time, she dreamed of having children, of succeeding as an actress. Looking back, I should have taken the opportunity better, I should have trusted myself more! With Bob (Robert De Niro) I broke the shell a little bit. We understood each other perfectly.

You were one of the first to join the Time’s Up movement. Have you noticed any changes in Hollywood?

Yes, especially in the preparation of projects. More attention is now being paid to inclusion. Who is going to write the script? Who will lead? Who will produce? It’s far from perfect, but things are changing. You have to stay alert, arm yourself with courage and not throw in the towel. We know that there will be steps back and then accelerations towards the right path. We must never abandon the fight for equal pay between men and women, nor against harassment. Do not even think about it.

Do you show your bravery by supporting the LGBTQ+ movement?

No. The only thing I prove is that I am a human being. Spot. Who am I to pass judgment on who can love whom? It’s nonsense. The possibility of such nonsense seems to me totally unacceptable. Controlling people’s lives or their sexual orientation is not for me, no.

You are one step away from 40 and you are more radiant than ever…

I have a hard time understanding the obsession we have with age. I’m turning 40 this year, so what? I don’t know what it means, what it implies. I am still me. I feel good, without a doubt I am in a moment of my life in which I had never felt such fullness. It hasn’t always been this way. I take care of my diet, I prefer vegetables, but I am not a vegetarian. I control the excesses. I take care of myself, nothing more.

Has the lockdown changed you at all?

Yes. Before confinement I focused on the future and thought about everything I still had to do, but all that is over. I am satisfied with what I have achieved so far. I think in the present, I live in the present. If I have a plate on the table, if I know my children are safe in their beds, if I have a roof over my head and my loved ones are healthy, what more can I ask for? That’s perfect for me. I ask myself fewer questions than before Covid.

Is your relationship with Adam Shulman stronger than ever?

Before I got married, they told me: “Marriage is a laboratory.” Tests are done, if they go well, fine, if not… The truth is that we bet on ourselves. In full confinement, I looked at my husband on countless occasions and thought: «How happy I am that it was you!». I am convinced that I made the best possible decision.

Have you thought about the day when one of your children, or both, tell you that they want to be an actor?

I just told you I don’t think about the future! Jokes aside, my mom is an actress and so am I, so if that’s what they want, I won’t stop them. On the contrary.

You have just been appointed ambassador of the high jewelry house Bvlgari to present the new collection ‘Bulgari Eden The Garden Of Wonders’. doHow do you rate the experience?

I like the idea of ​​associating jewelry with the celebration of life. A jewel is the fruit of a great creative work that I respect and admire. Bvlgari has a long tradition of excellence, so the mission of being its ambassador is a great honor. Shooting the advertising campaign in front of the camera of Paolo Sorrentino, who knows how to tell stories, was the most exciting. The life is a party. Every day I believe it more. n