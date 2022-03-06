‘I don’t understand why they don’t mention my name’, LeBron James and a complaint for the entire NBA

LeBron James showed his dissatisfaction with the NBA in general when asked about the conversation of the best scorers in the history of the league. What else did “The King” say?

There are few discussions of the legacy in the National Basketball Association (NBA) the superstar of the Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron James. Not only is he the best player of his generation, but he has also taken it upon himself to put himself in the conversation to be considered the best in history.

Despite that, and all the titles, All-Star calls, unbelievable game wins that his status requires, LeBron has a thorn in his careerwhich he revealed in recent statements, without saving anything.

James is one of the founders, along with Maverick Carter, of Uninterrupted, an athlete empowerment movement that conducts interviews via YouTube, where recently “The King” confessed one of the things that bothers him most about his legacy.

LeBron James, one of the best scorers in history?

LeBron James showed his dissatisfaction with the NBA in general when asked about the conversation of the best scorers in the history of the league: “When they talk about them, they never mention my name. That annoys me“said the Los Angeles Lakers star.

It seems incredible that this is so. James, beyond having a long career thanks to his physical care, averages 27.1 points per game (28.8 this season)in what has been one of the trajectories in the history of the NBA.