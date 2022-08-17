“I don’t want a child”: how can this taboo idea be a good thing?

by Jessica Meurens

We have always wanted to make women believe that the purpose of their life was to get married and above all… to have children. Does that mean that a woman (or a man) cannot be happy (or happy) without founding a family? Absolutely not ! Even if the subject remains taboo, many celebrities are speaking out about their choice not to have children. And that’s quite a good thing.

“They lived happily and had many children”… This is the sentence that many fairy tales end with. But how is this simple phrase seen today? Indeed, this would mean that a woman needs a husband and lots of children to have “succeeded” (not counting the fact of being saved by a man)…

However, mores are changing and more and more women are followers of “childfree”, the conviction of not wanting children and this, for various reasons. They can be intimate, political, feminist, etc. And even if this subject remains quite taboo, many tongues are loosening and proclaiming loud and clear that they do not want children. This is particularly the case for several celebrities, such as Valérie Lemercier, Sandra Oh (Grey’s Anatomy), Winona Ryder, Chimène Badi, Marie Lopez (alias EnjoyPhoenix) and many more.

Society’s problem with women not wanting children

Women who say they don’t want children are generally seen as selfish by society. “Women who refuse to have children are disturbing because we step out of the social norm and we detach ourselves from what constitutes one of the great constants in the history of humanity: procreation”explained Chloé Chaudet, author of the book I decided not to be a motherat terrafemina. “There is this social but also biological abnormality, rooted in our deep being. If it were only social, the gaze would be less heavy. »

But the reasons for not wanting children can be many: wanting to devote themselves to their career, being afraid of the changing body, not having the impression of being made to be a mother, not having the means to offer a good life for your child, being with someone who already has children, wanting to stay free, etc. It is true that it is much more reasonable and responsible not to want to give birth to a child who is likely to be in need or who we will not be able to take care of properly, rather than the reverse… Regardless of the company review

Is it such a bad thing not to want children?

Some time ago, Miley Cyrus explained that her refusal to have children came from her ecological conscience: “We are always asking more of nature. We inherit a sick planet that I refuse to pass on. » Many women join her, giving the explanation that we know that the world is going to go from bad to worse and that it is therefore selfish to have a child, which we will then have to let loose on an Earth that is heading towards its destruction. …

Indeed, many couples say they do not want children because the resources of the planet are not inexhaustible and we are running towards overpopulation, as explained by the RTBF in 2018. From this point of view, having a child would no longer be considered a positive way to ensure the survival of the human species…

“Not having children is then seen as a demonstration that the consciousness of life goes beyond the individual, is integrated into an awareness of the collective, of society, of belonging to the human species. , its integration into a fragile ecological environment widely threatened by the proliferation of the human species”can we read in the article.

“Forty reasons not to have children”

In his book No kid: forty reasons not to have children, Corinne Maier already spoke about this taboo in 2007. This economist, psychoanalyst and essayist, of Belgian, French and Swiss nationalities thus gave, with humor, the good reasons not to procreate. Among these :

The end of self time and fun

The difficulty of keeping friends close

The risk of falling into the threesome couple spiral

It’s expensive

He asks to be taken care of all the time

With this book, the site psychologist.net explains that the psychoanalyst makes it possible to understand a little more what can push certain women not to want a child.

The most important thing to remember is that people who don’t want children speak after a long thought and with reasons of their own. Finally, many women are fulfilled in their work, in their couple, in their life in general and in their femininity, even if they have not given birth.