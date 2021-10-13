“I don’t want to act with Jack Nicholson in CGI”

Ratched (here our review), is one of the series of the moment. Recently arrived on Netflix from the volcanic mind of Ryan Murphy, this show tells the life of Mildred Ratched, terrible nurse from the movie Someone flew over the Cuckoo’s nest and played by an always excellent Sarah Paulson.

The story takes place in 1947, 16 years before that Randi McMurphy, protagonist of the films of Milos Forman and performed by Jack Nicholson arrived at the psychiatric hospital run by the nurse.

Paulson, speaking with The Wrap, explained how he does not know where the next seasons will lead and is not aware if the story will come to coincide with that of the film. However, the actress has one certainty: she doesn’t want to act with a version of the great actor, the face of Joker In the Batman from Tim Burton (here 16 themed curiosities), created on the computer.

I certainly don’t want to see myself acting in front of a computer-generated Jack Nicholson. I mean, I don’t think it sounds like a good idea. So I think if we get to those years, the story would be centered more on the life of Nurse Ratched as she ditched her white uniform, walking back to her house from those days in the hospital with all those events that happened there.

