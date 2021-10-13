News

“I don’t want to act with Jack Nicholson in CGI”

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

ratched, someone flew over the cuckoo's nest

Ratched (here our review), is one of the series of the moment. Recently arrived on Netflix from the volcanic mind of Ryan Murphy, this show tells the life of Mildred Ratched, terrible nurse from the movie Someone flew over the Cuckoo’s nest and played by an always excellent Sarah Paulson.

The story takes place in 1947, 16 years before that Randi McMurphy, protagonist of the films of Milos Forman and performed by Jack Nicholson arrived at the psychiatric hospital run by the nurse.

Paulson, speaking with The Wrap, explained how he does not know where the next seasons will lead and is not aware if the story will come to coincide with that of the film. However, the actress has one certainty: she doesn’t want to act with a version of the great actor, the face of Joker In the Batman from Tim Burton (here 16 themed curiosities), created on the computer.

I certainly don’t want to see myself acting in front of a computer-generated Jack Nicholson. I mean, I don’t think it sounds like a good idea. So I think if we get to those years, the story would be centered more on the life of Nurse Ratched as she ditched her white uniform, walking back to her house from those days in the hospital with all those events that happened there.

What do you think of these words from Sarah Paulson? Have you seen Ratched? Did you like it? Let us know yours, as always, in the comments.

Loading...
Advertisements

Write us what you think and keep following us on LaScimmiapensa.com for other news and updates on the world of Cinema and TV Series.

In theory, I’m a journalist. Basically I write about beautiful things on a beautiful site. Why come on, no one is cooler than the Monkey.


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.7K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
679
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
552
News

Cinema, all films out in October
458
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
401
News

Indiana Jones 5, turns to Cefalù, Harrison Ford has arrived
352
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
321
News

Shirin Neshat presents her trilogy that tells the dream world of Iranian women
316
News

Vitalik Buterin of ethereum responds to his followers
306
News

BRZRKR: Keanu Reeves at work on the Netflix adaptation
279
News

Bitcoin stable, boom for Ethereum and Cardano
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top