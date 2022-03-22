“I don’t want to be in front of a camera anymore”

Sandra Bullock recently revealed that she is temporarily retiring from acting. She announced the news in full promotional tour of The lost Citythe action-adventure film in which he stars alongside Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt and Daniel Radcliffe.

“Right now, and I don’t know how long it will be, I need to be in the place that makes me the happiest,” Bullock told Entertainment Tonight. “I take my job very seriously when I’m doing it. It’s 24/7 and I just want to be 24/7 with my babies and family,” she explained. “We don’t know if it will be for a long time or a short time, but I will be there,” she said of her need to stay home with her children Louis, 12, and Laila, 10, whom she adopted in 2010 and 2015, respectively.

Academy Award winner Sandra Bullock talks about taking a break from acting, being a mother and her latest film, “The Lost City,” in an interview with @thattracysmith Este #CBSSundayMorning pic.twitter.com/cHt7ENL0qG — CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 (@CBSSunday) March 17, 2022

Likewise, Bullock expressed that she wants to “attend to all her needs” and be attentive to the details of her little ones’ “social calendar”, and that she would even like to stay away from the sets until they come of age. The news caused a stir in the entertainment world and Ella Bullock gave a very moving interview in which she provided other details about her future.

In dialogue with CBS Sunday Morning, the 57-year-old Oscar-winning actress was very serious when sharing what she faces at this stage of her life. “Currently, my work in front of cameras needs to take a break,” she said bluntly. When asked how long she will be out of Hollywood, Ella Bullock would not elaborate. “I do not know i do not know. Until I feel the way I feel now when I’m on camera, I don’t want to be there anymore, I want to be home,” she remarked.

In another part of the television interview, he revealed that he knew that The lost City It was going to be her last film indefinitely while she was making it, and that she wasn’t giving her best on set, precisely because her mind was with her little ones and not focused on work. “I’m not doing anyone who’s investing in a project a favor if I say ‘I just want to be home.’ Because she was always running, she was always running to the next thing. I just want to be present and be responsible for only one thing,” she expressed.

In 2015, the actress had broken down when telling how her eldest son had sensed that he was going to have a sister. Her “I was having dinner with some friends and Louis wanted to sit with us. They start talking about their daughters and he says ‘I don’t have a sister, but I’m going to have one soon’. There I realized that perhaps he knew something that I did not. When I think about it, it coincided with the year Laila was born. Will it be a coincidence? It was Louis, Louis was always strong, a leader, the leader that led me to Laila,” said Bullock, who promoted Bird Box: Blindfoldedspoke to the newspaper The nation about how motherhood led her to agree to star in Susanne Bier’s movie for Netflix.

“I know it may sound crazy, but you wake up every day worried about what will happen to your children. I am not going to be here when they are 50 or 60 years old”, she pointed out, explaining how she solves that dilemma between wanting to protect them and not ending up cutting their wings, a metaphor for BirdBox. “I learned that the river shown in the film doesn’t always have to be that river. There does not always have to be that panic. I got it. There are times when you have to breathe, stop saying no, start saying yes and get rid of your worries, ”she told this medium.

