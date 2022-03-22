“I don’t want to be in front of a camera anymore”

The iconic American actress has revealed in her most recent interview that she is retiring from acting for a while, shocking her millions of followers.

Sandra Bullock He announced the news in full promotional tour of The lost City, the action-adventure film in which he stars along with Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt and Daniel Radcliffe.

“Right now, and I don’t know how long it’s going to be, I need to be in the place that makes me the happiest,” Bullock told Entertainment Tonight. “I take my job very seriously when I’m doing it. It’s 24/7 and I just want to be with my babies and family 24/7.” We don’t know if it will be for a long time or a short time, but I will be there.”

Bullock expressed that she wants to “attend to all their needs” and be attentive to the details of her little ones’ “social calendar”, and that she would even like to stay away from the sets until they come of age.

The 57-year-old actress who won the Oscar She was very serious when sharing what she faces at this stage of her life.

“Currently, my work in front of cameras needs to take a break”

When asked how long he will be out of Hollywood, Bullock did not provide details or a set date.