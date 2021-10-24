News

“I don’t want to be put on a pedestal”

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Rihanna doesn’t like labels.

However, last month, the “Umbrella” singer entered Forbes magazine’s famous billionaire list. A feat that the 33-year-old achieved just four years after launching her inclusive cosmetics brand Fenty Beauty – which was followed by her Savage X Fenty lingerie line and Fenty Skin skincare line.

Recently, when asked about her business empire, RiRi admitted that she often thinks about her beginnings.

“I think about it all the time. I commit myself to think about it, because I … I get scared when, you know, the pedestal comes into play and people put you up there and they keep wanting to put you up there … “No, I want to stay on the ground” », Rihanna tells Extratv .com.

“I want to feel my feet on the ground because I know that if I fall, it won’t be a normal fall at all, is it? I don’t want to be this “icon”… I want to remember who I am and always remember where I come from ».

Loading...
Advertisements

With her work, the singer is inspiring many other women of color to become entrepreneurs.

“I think that’s why it’s worth it. This is what I want. This is what I worked for, ”says the author of“ Diamonds ”.

“I want to be able to share my inspiration, I want to be able to be an inspiration, and I want to be inspired by my fans too, the people who admire me, I admire them. Because I wouldn’t be here without them. ‘

Rihanna gave the red carpet interview of “Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3,” out Friday on Amazon Prime Video.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

787
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
624
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
615
News

Uncharted: Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg in the funny behind the scenes video
610
News

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Chris Pratt announces the start of filming, video from the set!
548
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
513
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
439
News

A winning family, a new poster | Cinema
411
News

How much has Tesla earned to date thanks to Bitcoins?
395
News

Chris Pratt announces the start of filming with a video from the set
351
News

Richard Marquand – The directors of the Saga ⋆ Star Wars Addicted
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top