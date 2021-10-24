“I don’t want to be put on a pedestal”

Rihanna doesn’t like labels.

However, last month, the “Umbrella” singer entered Forbes magazine’s famous billionaire list. A feat that the 33-year-old achieved just four years after launching her inclusive cosmetics brand Fenty Beauty – which was followed by her Savage X Fenty lingerie line and Fenty Skin skincare line.

Recently, when asked about her business empire, RiRi admitted that she often thinks about her beginnings.

“I think about it all the time. I commit myself to think about it, because I … I get scared when, you know, the pedestal comes into play and people put you up there and they keep wanting to put you up there … “No, I want to stay on the ground” », Rihanna tells Extratv .com.

“I want to feel my feet on the ground because I know that if I fall, it won’t be a normal fall at all, is it? I don’t want to be this “icon”… I want to remember who I am and always remember where I come from ».

Loading... Advertisements

With her work, the singer is inspiring many other women of color to become entrepreneurs.

“I think that’s why it’s worth it. This is what I want. This is what I worked for, ”says the author of“ Diamonds ”.

“I want to be able to share my inspiration, I want to be able to be an inspiration, and I want to be inspired by my fans too, the people who admire me, I admire them. Because I wouldn’t be here without them. ‘

Rihanna gave the red carpet interview of “Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3,” out Friday on Amazon Prime Video.