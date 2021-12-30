The father of MotoGP champion Nicky Hayden, Earl died today at the age of 74 after a long battle with a horrific esophageal cancer recently aggravated by pneumonia. A mocking fate for the progenitor of the American motorcycle racing family who had just returned home from the hospital to celebrate Christmas with his family.

The world of motorcycling mourns the loss of Earl Hayden. The father of the late 2006 MotoGP champion Nicky Hayden and his brothers Tommy Lee and Roger Lee, died today in Owensboro, in Kentucky, in the United States. TO 74 years old and more than four and a half years after his son Nicky (who died following a bike accident in May 2017 in Italy near Misano), the progenitor of one of the most famous families in the world of motorcycle racing he died in his home after a long illness (esophageal cancer) that he had been struggling with for a long time now.

To him, also a young rider, the children raised from an early age to become motorcycle riders owe their brilliant career. AND he was also responsible for choosing the number # 69 became a real trademark of the Hayden family and made famous worldwide by Nicky and his incredible success, against Valentino Rossi, in the 2006 MotoGP World Championship. Kentucky Kid.

Mocking fate for Papa Hayden who at the beginning of December had seen his situation worsen due to violent pneumonia that had forced him to an emergency hospitalization only to be given permission to return home to spend the holidays with the family by the doctors. But this is where his biggest nightmare materialized (“I don’t want to die on Christmas“he had in fact confessed a few days ago talking on the phone with a journalist of the American edition of Motorsport): he left just as he was enjoying the Christmas holidays surrounded by the warmth of his wife Rose, with whom he had been married since 1976, of the children and eight grandchildren.