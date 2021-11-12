I don’t want to do anything: is it depression?

From lockdown on, I’m not feeling very well. It is not a question of solitude in the strict sense; rather, I have noticed that I no longer feel as motivated to socialize or live as actively as I once did.

During the quarantine on VICE, we had started a periodic appointment, a kind of corner in which to collect our thoughts, put them in the form of a question and let an expert figure to answer. Now, also through contributions from other VICE editors, the discussion has been expanded. From dealing with unrequited love to dealing with insufferable roommates, we’ll try to offer some advice. Today, let’s talk about what it means when you don’t feel like doing anything for long periods and how to recognize a deeper problem.

If I had a choice I would watch Netflix all day, because it’s easy. But after a day of binge-watching I feel guilty for not accomplishing anything. I would like to do more things, but it is a huge effort.

I don’t know how to get out of this state. What causes it and how do I fix it?

R.

Hello R.,

from your short message it is difficult to understand exactly what you are going through. The emotional state you describe is generically defined as “languishing” (from languish, languire) a term used in this sense for the first time in 2002 by the American psychologist Corey Keyes and which some experts have defined as “the preponderant emotion of 2021. ” In short, it’s feeling “so-so” —not exactly burnout, but with a weird bad mood nonetheless.

Perhaps you feel that the hours pass one after the other seamlessly. Maybe you feel a block, but you lack the willpower to overcome it. Letting another afternoon disappear into the whirlwind of attention we call Netflix might be a form of minimal resistance, but as you say, it’s not a source of serenity.